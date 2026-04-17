A young man shared a deeply personal transformation story, reflecting on his journey from drug addiction to becoming a university graduate

The visual contrast between his past and present captured attention, highlighting the extent of his change and personal growth

His story resonated widely, with many South Africans drawing inspiration from his resilience and determination to rebuild his life

Stories of transformation often carry a weight that goes beyond words, especially when they reflect real struggles faced by many people. In South Africa, substance abuse has impacted countless lives, making stories of recovery both rare and powerful. One young man’s journey stood out not just because of where he ended up, but because of everything he had to overcome to get there.

The picture on the left showed Giggs Habile posing in in the house. Image: @giggs.habile

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @giggs.habile, shared a powerful transformation story on 16 April 2026, posting images that contrasted his past life with his present achievement. The first image showed him during a period when he was struggling with nyaope addiction, while the second captured him dressed in graduation regalia from the University of Johannesburg.

He celebrated transitioning from being a nyaope boy to a graduate. His message carried a mix of pride and reflection, highlighting how far he had come. The stark difference between the two images told a story of resilience, discipline and personal change, resonating strongly with viewers who understood the realities of substance abuse.

Powerful transformation story inspires South Africans

Nyaope addiction has affected many young people in South Africa, often derailing education and long-term opportunities. Stories of recovery and success therefore tend to stand out, offering hope to others who may be facing similar challenges or trying to rebuild their lives.

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Mzansi responded with overwhelming support, with many praising his determination and using his story as motivation. For many, it was not just about the graduation, but about the journey it took to get there. South Africans congratulated user @giggs.habile, saying they are proud of how much he changed his life.

The visual on the left showed a man during his drug addiction. Image: @giggs.habile

Source: TikTok

Check out TikTok post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Maomi N said:

“How did you do it? I have a 22-year-old brother I want this for so badly, please help.”

User7393814051076 said:

“God, please give him a good job!”

Hazelwatts said:

“Congratulations boyo, you did that.”

Angybaby said:

“Mohau Modimo ke kwetsa. Translation: God’s grace is enough.”

Mmathabo Mars said:

“I’m proud of you for changing your life, man.”

Manny1 said:

“What were you trying to do with nyaope? Congratulations to you, keep moving.”

weshe12 said:

“Tse ntle feela Giggs. Translation: Only good things, Giggs.”

Sizy@15 said:

“Congratulations stranger, I’m so proud of you.”

Buhle Codesa Hadebe🇿🇦🇺🇲 said:

“Right, left, right, like my comment.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about drug addiction

A man shared his journey from drug addiction to becoming a teacher, showing a powerful transformation that inspired many online.

Luvo Manyonga has opened up on his struggle with drug addiction as he makes a return to athletics after years of being away.

Riky Rick's family seemingly confirmed he was apparently battling a drug addiction during his recent funeral and Ntsiki Mazwai wants South Africans to act.

Source: Briefly News