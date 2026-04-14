A forensic doctor shared his real hourly rate while working in a mortuary, giving insight into the financial side of the profession

He used humour to talk about the nature of the job, balancing the seriousness of the work with the reality of the pay

The TikTok video sparked curiosity online, with many people reacting to both the salary and the demands of the career

Some careers are not for everyone, especially the ones most people would rather avoid. But when those in the field speak openly about their experiences, it often changes how people see the job.

The picture on the left showed the doctor at work. Image: @dr.yaseen_bismilla

Source: TikTok

Dr Yaseen Bismilla shared a glimpse into his work as a forensic practitioner on 29 March 2026, revealing that he earns around R2000 per hour while working in a mortuary setting. Taking to social media, the doctor spoke candidly about his work, using humour to describe the environment many people associate with fear. His now-viral post played on the idea of mortuaries being haunted, while pointing out that the financial rewards are very real.

As someone directly working in the field, his perspective carried more weight than general assumptions. Forensic pathology involves examining bodies to determine causes of death, often in complex or sensitive cases, making it a highly specialised and emotionally demanding profession.

Forensic doctor reveals high hourly earnings

The mention of user @dr.yaseen_bismilla's hourly rate quickly caught attention online, with many people expressing shock at how much he earns. Some joked that they would overcome any fear for that kind of money, while others acknowledged the years of training and resilience required to do such work daily.

The amount offered a rare look into a profession that is often misunderstood. It highlighted that while the environment may seem intimidating, it is ultimately a critical role within the healthcare and justice system, requiring both expertise and emotional strength.

The visual on the right showed the doctor revealing how much he makes hourly. Image: @dr.yaseen_bismilla

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how netizens reacted

Ali commented:

“You could potentially make R144 000 a week. 😭”

DAWN.G commented:

“R2000/hour? I’ll work weekends, holidays and even cover other people’s shifts.”

Tamnci commented:

“I’ll Ashwagandha my way through the job. 🤣😭”

zikkizothe commented:

“I just calculated 12 hours. 😭”

ZOnke commented:

“At R2000/hour I’ll be very productive and make sure there’s always stock 🤣.”

Samii_aurora commented:

“Job plug? I’m too shy to scream anyway. 😭”

SAMKE commented:

“Night shift, weekends and double shifts on Halloween, sign me up. 😁”

Dibusengseakhoa commented:

“I guess I’ll be besties with the ghosts. 👻”

Bxllah commented:

“I’m about to deregister, please speak fast. 😭”

Nikiii asked:

“On a serious note, how much do forensic pathologists make monthly?”

Steph commented:

“I wanted to be a mortician until I played Mortuary Assistant. I gave up quickly.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to forensic pathology

Joburg's mayor said it was concerning that the murder of forensic investigator Benedict Sithole could have been a hit, sparking reactions.

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan's multimillion rand house is up for sale as he has since left the country for fear that his life could be in danger.

Mbongeni Ngema's remains were transported from the Eastern Cape to Durban after an autopsy; leaving netizens trumatised.

Source: Briefly News