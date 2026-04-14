A video showing a beautifully decorated shack with a luxurious interior left many South Africans surprised by the contrast between outside and inside

The space challenged common perceptions of informal housing, showing how creativity can transform living environments

Social media users reacted with a mix of admiration, curiosity, and debate about living conditions and personal expression

First impressions don’t always tell the full story. Sometimes what’s on the outside is completely different from what’s inside.

The picture on the left showed a man standing in front of his shack. Image: @thabotshabalala8

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared on 13 April 2026 by @thabotshabalala8 showed a shack with an interior that many said looked like something out of a lifestyle show, quickly catching attention online. From the outside, the structure appeared like any other informal dwelling, but stepping inside revealed a completely different picture. The space was neatly designed, featuring stylish furniture, clean finishes, and a layout that gave off a modern, almost luxurious feel.

Thabo Tshabalala sells zozo shacks, and the latest video he shared showed how one can transform their humble living space into something giving suburban vibes. The creativity and effort put into transforming the space is impressive.

Stylish shack interior sparks online reactions

Some even compared it to homes featured on shows like Top Billing, saying it proved that comfort and style are not limited to traditional houses. At the same time, the video sparked conversations about housing realities in South Africa. While some celebrated the individuality and pride shown in the home, others pointed to the broader issue of inequality and the conditions that make such living arrangements necessary.

The clip by TikTok user @thabotshabalala8 highlighted how people find ways to create beauty and comfort within their circumstances. The video became less about the structure itself and more about the idea that home is what you make of it, regardless of where you start. Some even commented to never judge a book by it's cover as you don't know the contents inside.

The visual on the left showed a few zozo shacks that Thabo sells. Image: @thabotshabalala8

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Naskhosana nnana commented:

“Why is no one talking about the ADT security levels?”

Yayah🇿🇦 commented:

“This is the true meaning of never judging a book by its cover. 😭 We thought it was just a shack, but wow… It’s absolutely beautiful. 🥰”

Joyce Mokoena commented:

“This is not just a shack, it’s a beautiful house.”

Gummy-Bear commented:

“Home is where the heart is. 🥰🙏”

Lerato Mosimane commented:

“It’s so beautiful, wow… I can’t even describe how amazing it looks. ❤️”

Lindie commented:

“You deserve this, it’s beyond beautiful and stunning. 👌❤️”

Titiza.com asked:

“Does it come with ADT security?”

Vivian Khoza commented:

“Wow, extremely nice. 😁”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to shacks

A content creator shared a video of a single-storey shack that was transformed into a gorgeous mansion, leaving Mzansi impressed.

A woman successfully converted her family's two-room storage shack into a luxury personal haven and professional salon after working overseas.

A 23-year-old salon owner from Pretoria built a backyard shack that Mzansi is proudly calling a five-star hotel experience.

Source: Briefly News