A content creator shared a video of a single-storey shack that was transformed into a gorgeous mansion

The clip shared on TikTok showed the process of demolishing the mkhukhu and remodelling it into a double-story sanctuary

Social media users flooded the comments section with nothing but praise for the builders, with many requesting a quotation on the number of rooms they wished to build

An impressive double-storey shack construction had Mzansi calling it a mansion. Image: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

A local creator gave the online community ideas on how to modernise shacks and turned them into spaces where they could live with their families for a very long time.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @pimpmyzozo on 14 March 2026, where it reached 819K views and many comments from social media users who were impressed by the beautiful work.

The group of men demolished the small rusty shack while getting ready to build a new one. Using brand new material, the men started their double-storey shack construction.

The gorgeous double-storey shack

The creator, TikTok user @pimpmyzozo's clip revealed a double-storey home that also boasted a big balcony, aluminium windows and a veranda. The shiny zincs were painted into a charcoal colour, giving the double-storey a mansion feel. The front was also given a makeover and turned into a garden with bright lights placed outside the home.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the mansion shack

The clip was well-received by many social media users who flooded the comments section expressing their love for the modern shack. Many viewers were keen to get the builder's contact details and praised their work. Some said the modern shacks might be a solution for the housing problem in Mzansi, noting that people were willing to settle for anything as long as it was safe. One viewer who loved the design shared an interest in selling his house, buying a stand and building his mkhukhu mansion.

Many viewers expressed shock at the beauty of the completed mkhukhu

Source: Getty Images

User @user4453036866905 said:

"Ey, nice! I'm thinking of selling my house and buying a stand to build this. This is wow👌🏾."

User @Mbomzi Sizolele Tshefu asked:

" How much is it to build six rooms? We live in Gqeberha."

User @love Peace Happiness shared:

"Please show the transformation from inside 😳."

User @Matshidiso said:

"We are not going to bother ourselves with expensive housing; we will settle for nice, beautiful mkhukhu."

User @amzeen1Amanda commented:

"Hi, my sister and I have a three-room mkhukhu. We are asking you to please transform it, we live with rats 😳."

User @Marcia asked:

"Yes, please show the transformation from inside."

3 Briefly News articles about shacks

A viral video captured a group of men attempting to relocate a massive, fully-built shack by carrying it down a public road, causing chaos and delays.

A woman shared a video tour of her gorgeous, customised shack, featuring luxury fittings like a chandelier, designer appliances, and custom-built, glossy red cabinetry, impressing social media users.

A local man shared a powerful video respectfully addressing a troll who questioned his cleanliness and Nike outfit while living in a shack, and many viewers praised him.

Source: Briefly News