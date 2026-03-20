Oscar MBO Allegedly Buys Girlfriend Lerato Phasha a Luxury Car, Fans Sceptical
- Oscar MBO allegedly splurged on a luxury vehicle for his girlfriend and baby mama, Lerato Phasha
- This, after footage from the pair's trip to the dealership surfaced online, from the sign-off to them driving off in the stunning multi-million-rand car
- However, the news sparked speculation among online users, who questioned the ownership of the car, while others criticised MBO for spoiling his partner
South African house DJ Oscar MBO once again set social media ablaze, but this time, it wasn’t for his chart-topping sets or impeccable style.
The Yes God hitmaker reportedly pulled out all the stops for his partner and baby mama, Lerato Phasha, allegedly surprising her with a multi-million-rand luxury vehicle that has left Mzansi divided.
On 19 March 2026, a video surfaced of the couple's trip to the dealership, arriving in style in the DJ's BMW X5.
They are seen walking inside the building, where MBO is captured going through some paperwork with a sales representative before he and his gorgeous fiancée make their way to the showroom, champagne flutes in hand, to finally meet the new addition to their garage - a brand new R1.6 million BMW M2.
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The lavish new ride follows closely on the heels of another major milestone for the DJ, who previously went viral for building a family home just months after welcoming his newborn.
Although X user MDN News suggested that the car was bought for Phasha, the footage told a slightly different story, showing the DJ in the driver’s seat as they exited the dealership.
This detail, combined with MBO being the one seen finalising the official paperwork, immediately sparked a wave of scepticism online, with many questioning whether the car was truly a gift for his partner or simply another addition to his own personal collection.
As the video made the rounds online, garnering thousands of impressions and hundreds of mixed reactions, the "Twitter detectives" were quick to dissect every frame of the transaction.
Watch Oscar MBO's video below.
Social media reacts to Oscar MBO's new car
While some fans celebrated the moment as a major win for black love and the soft life the couple has been known for, a number of sceptics pointed out that the paperwork and the driver’s seat belonged to the DJ, not his partner. Critics argued that if the car were truly a gift for Phasha, she would likely be the one behind the wheel and signing the dotted line.
its_khumo asked:
"Also, why is he the one signing the papers if the car is hers?"
Nkabiikazii slammed:
"He is so performative, this car is his, man."
Rainbowezzer was curious:
"Why am I feeling like he bought it for himself? An M2? She couldn't pick an X2, or GLC or something? A whole M2?"
ThabangKgosanax speculated:
"The man bought that car for himself."
laninani2 said:
"Huh? But he’s the one behind the steering wheel."
Cassper Nyovest flaunts his lavish car
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's multi-million-rand car.
A video of the rapper's arrival at a dealership surfaced online, where he was presented with his car after it received new customised features.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za