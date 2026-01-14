On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Cassper Nyovest unveiled a luxury ride worth close to R2.5 million after teasing fans online

Cassper Nyovest's son Khotso wasn’t left out, with the rapper customising a toy G-Wagon for him

Social media reactions were mixed but lively, with fans admiring the car, joking about the timing, and linking the purchase to matric results season

Cassper Nyovest bought a new ride. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Halala! Renowned rapper Cassper Nyovest has finally unveiled a variant of the Mercedes-AMG E-Class worth close to R2.5 million, days after teasing his fans.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker previously teased his fans that he had bought another Mercedes-Benz while rocking Nike G.T. Future "Metallic Silver" sneakers worth thousands. Just over a month after candidly opening up about the immense stress he was facing due to the significant financial losses from organising the Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert, Cassper Nyovest debuted his sleek brand-new Mercedes-AMG E-Class worth just over R2.4 million.

Cassper Nyovest buys R2.5 million Mercedes-AMG

On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Cassper Nyovest headed to Pharoah Auto in Johannesburg to collect his luxurious new vehicle. The staff at the dealership warmly welcomed him upon his arrival.

The dealership’s in-house 6ixpck Customs team customised Cassper’s sleek matte-grey Mercedes-AMG E-Class, believed to be an E63 variant, and his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which he bought in 2024, also received an upgrade.

Interestingly, Cassper Nyovest also customised his son Khotso’s toy G-Wagon. According to the Mercedes-Benz website the car retails at a starting price of R2,406,618.

See the video below:

How did SA react after Cassper Nyovest bought a Mercedes-Benz?

In the comments, several netizens marvelled at Cassper Nyovest’s new Mercedes-Benz. Others said the timing of Cassper’s purchase was symbolic as it coincided with the release of the matric results.

Here are some of the comments:

juuso.na said:

“Khotso also got a G wagon lol”

luyandaa_ joked:

“Kudliwa imali ye fill up manje😂”

_justice007 shared:

“Buying two cars without matric after matric results is crazy😂😂😂😂”

lincoln.komape said:

“Cassper is that learner who says they didn’t study but passes with distinctions.”

ladydu_sa joked:

“Ka January @casspernyovest, you are putting too much pressure on us, bro. Why not Valentine’s Day 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂 wari stressa. Congratulations, dawgins.”

mskhloe_s gushed:

“I want to be this wealthy 👏🔥🙌❤️look how chilled he is, he’s not even going crazy he’s just calm 😌 like ‘one of those days where I bought two benzos’ 🙌”

realpushkin_rsa shared:

"Cas will show you success as if it was a one night job thing but to think about it Yerrr it took everything 😭🔥🙌❤️"

Mzansi reacted to Cassper Nyovest's Mercedes-AMG E-Class. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee hails Cassper Nyovest as GOAT

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that globally renowned South African musician Black Coffee hailed rapper Cassper Nyovest as the GOAT in a heartfelt X (formerly Twitter) post.

This was after Cassper's successful Fill Up Toyota Stadium show in Bloemfontein. The rapper appreciated the Grammy-winning DJ, and SA was there for the bromance, which has been going on for years.

Source: Briefly News