Colombian forward Brayan León has said his goodbye to his present club Independiente Medellín as he is set to join Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns in this Janaury transfer window.

The South African side is reported to have secured the South American striker to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the 2025/26 season. While an official statement from the club is still pending, León is expected to join his new teammates in the coming days ahead of upcoming fixtures.

León expressed his gratitude to Independiente Medellín, where he has played since 2023, for the opportunities and growth he experienced at the club.

“Many thanks to @dimoficialcom for welcoming me into this amazing institution and supporting my development along the way,” León shared on social media.

“To everyone I met during my time there, I appreciate both the highs and the lows. I wish you all the best.”

Masandawana have also finalized the signing of winger Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates, following his six-month loan stint at Orbit College.

Additionally, the Tshwane giants are set to welcome Khulumani Ndamane, who started the season with the club before being loaned back to TS Galaxy.

Source: Briefly News