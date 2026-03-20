Mzansi's loved domestic worker sis Thembi, was filmed grooving at a Pretoria filling station with employees

The humorous content creator looked gorgeous as she gave petrol attendants a run for their money in a TikTok video

Social media users found the video wholesome, with others showering sis Thembi with compliments for her beauty

Sis Thembi and four petrol attendants were vibing to an Amapiano song. Image: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

A local visit to a filling station turned into a vibe for the vibrant sis Thembi and petrol attendants, who were filmed having the time of their lives.

The video was shared by Malcom on his TikTok account @malcolm_fkn_wentzel on 19 March 2026, where it gained a massive number of views and comments from entertained viewers.

In the video, sis Thembi is filmed dancing at the Elegant Fuel stations in Pretoria. The energetic domestic worker is joined by two female petrol attendants and one male. Vibing to Amapiano sounds, they all show off their talent with Mzansi's favourite domestic worker, even doing the "vosho" (get down) move.

SA domestic workers receive a wage increase

Domestic workers completing a standard 40-hour week will now earn R5,329.48 per month, following the implementation of the new wage increase. The Department of Employment and Labour has emphasised that the new minimum wage for domestic workers was a legal floor that cannot be avoided by reducing working hours. The R30.23 minimum wage refers to ordinary hours worked and excludes additional payments such as transport allowance, tips, bonuses, or board and lodging.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the energetic domestic worker

The clip gained traction online, with social media users flooding the creator's feed with comments on how much they enjoy watching sis Thembi dance. Many complimented her on how good she looked, noting that she looked like a boss. Some said they loved how free-spirited she was, calling her a happy soul. One user jokingly said sis Thembi's moves would be her moves when she turns rich by age 40.

Viewers loved sis Thembi's dance moves and teased that she inherited them from her boss. Image: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

User @IQBAL K2 commented:

"She has already inherited the dance moves, guys 😂."

User @Idda said:

"Thembi looking like the boss she is."

User @artweljiv2p added:

"My sister, lol, a happy soul."

User @Lichelle Marais asked:

"Hoekom net in Gauteng, wat van Hermanus en die Kaap (Why only in Gauteng, what about Hermanus and the Cape)😅?"

User @Miss Demure🥰 shared:

"The glow ausie Thembi🔥."

User @ LEBOGANG joked:

"My dance moves when I'm rich at 40 years👌."

User @Kelly Achary said:

"You go, Thembi, we love you."

3 Briefly News articles about domestic workers

A content creator and stay-at-home mother shared insights into maintaining a positive relationship with her household employee, sparking an online debate about how domestic workers are treated by employees.

Domestic worker Sis Thembi was hailed the prankster queen after making her boss, Malcom, jump out of the table in fear of a small mammal that she scared him with, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

A South African woman travelled to Zimbabwe to visit her domestic helper’s family, sharing a heartwarming video of her struggle to learn the Shona language, and moving social media users.

Source: Briefly News