Domestic worker Sis Thembi was hailed the prankster queen after making her boss, Malcom, jump out of the table in fear of a small mammal that she scared him with

The family's video was shared on Facebook, sparking laughter and a massive debate about people's worst fears and how they would react seeing them live like the creator

Social media users were entertained and joked that the rodent had now taken over the man's house after seeing him jump out without hesitation

The internet's loved employer and domestic worker duo were at it again, this time, sis Thembi brought a small animal, which her boss was scared of big time.

He shared the clip on his Facebook account, Malcolm.fkn.wentzel, on 8 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining over a thousand comments from viewers who were not expecting the creator's reaction and found it hilarious.

The family, Malcom, his wife Kiki and Thembi were seated at the table eating lunch when he stood up to leave. As he was still around the table, a panicking Thembi placed a mouse on the table, making the man of the house, who is afraid of mice, instantly jump in shock.

Malcom faces one of his worst fears

The creator screamed and shouted as he ran towards the door, panicking because of what he had seen. When he got to the door, Facebook user Malcolm.fkn.wentzel panicked and became stuck, trying to open the locked door as his wife, Kiki, was walking towards him. Screaming and shouting in colourful language, the man got out onto the balcony while everyone in the house laughed.

SA mocks Malcom's reaction to seeing a mouse

The clip gained massive views, reaching 1.2M views, 31K likes, and 1.1K comments from social media users who were entertained by Thembi's joke. Many viewers found Malcom's quick jump to be hilarious, jokingly noting that even while scared, he did leave his beverage behind. Some also shared their fears of mice, saying they would have reacted the same, if not worse. One viewer teased Malcom and said he spotted him running towards Cape Town, from the ice fear.

User @umillianto Ndlovu commented:

"At least it's a rat, I mean, if I see a lizard, I run and call my wife or wait until she knocks out at work to deal with it; only then I can go into the house."

User @Mologadi Kate added:

"A mouse made a man move out of his house. Let it live in peace 😁."

User @Sunday Nkosi joked:

"I saw him running towards Cape Town, jumping and shouting Thembi's name🤣."

User @Tigere Shumba shared:

"Thembi got you this time, Malcom."

User @Roxanne Roxy Standton said:

"Malcolm is me, and I am Malcolm. I am terrified of mice, even if I see one in the street, and I am in the car; any movement in the car frightens me."

User @Samukelisiwe Ngcobo commented:

"I also screamed right now, just saw a rat running on my shoes while I'm eating, watching cartoons. It's morning, and this is a big rat."

