Local businessman Malcolm, his wife Kiki, and domestic worker Thembi visited a struggling disability centre in Witbank to provide much-needed aid

The video was shared on TikTok on February 22 2026, where it left viewers feeling moved by the team's kindness

Social media users flooded the comments with blessings, while others fell in love with Thembi’s hilarious joke about managing her employers

Malcolm, Kiki, and Thembi visited the Sipho-Senkosi Disabled Centre in Witbank to assess the needs of its 30 residents. Image: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Social media favourites Malcolm Wentzel, Kiki, and the legendary Thembi once again proved that they have hearts of gold after visiting a centre for the disabled in Mpumalanga.

The video was shared on TikTok by @malcom_fkn_wentzel, showing them at the Siphe-Senkosi Disabled Centre & Overnight after they reached out to them seeking their assistance with necessities.

While chatting to the trio, the centre’s manager sis Yvonne and her daughter revealed the sad reality of running the facility from her own home with no government assistance. Currently, she cares for 15 children and 30 adults, all living with disabilities, relying on the kindness of local churches and organisations.

The FKN Army NGO to the rescue

After learning about the centre’s urgent needs, the FKN Army team headed out to secure essential supplies to ensure the residents are well-fed and cared for. The visit wasn’t just about business, as Thembi kept the mood light with her signature humour, jokingly claiming she is the manager of the couple. Beyond the laughs, TikTok user @malcom_fkn_wentzel shared their 2026 vision, a dedicated mission to support children and the elderly through their NGO.

SA appreciated the Wentzels and Thembi

The clip gained massive views and likes, with hundreds of South Africans flooding the comments to praise their trio’s kindness. Many thanked the family and wished them more blessings. Some, as far as Namibia, expressed a keen interest in donating, asking for a way to contribute to the cause. Others found Thembi’s joke about managing the couple hilarious, saying she was no longer a domestic worker but family.

Viewers were impressed by the NGO's 2026 mission, which focuses on supporting children and the elderly in need. Image: Ninthgrid

User @Bushbaby commented:

"You just have to love Thembi😂."

User @Michael said:

"This, we will support. What you guys are doing is amazing."

User @dennito commented:

"So proud of the loving support, FKN Army. You are so original and resonate with love and Ubuntu. Proudly South African. Malcolm, you are one hell of a guy. May the Almighty continue blessing you. You, your wife, and Thembi are my heroes."

User @Cody shared:

"Wow, this is awesome."

User @Molatelo added:

"Mr Wentzel, no man 🙌🏽! Your new South African name is Lethokuhle. This name means you bring life, hope, positivity 🙏💯. May your pockets never run dry, in the mighty name of Jesus 🙌🏽🙏."

User @KapteinPiet said:

"I am in Namibia. I want to help, but I don't know how."

