“How Is This Possible?”: Toddler Chess Prodigy Stuns SA With Impressive Skills Playing With Brother
- A South African toddler stunned viewers with her advanced chess skills in a video shared on TikTok on 29 July 2026
- The young girl played against her brother, demonstrating moves that left even experienced chess players in disbelief
- South Africans flooded the comments with reactions, with many struggling to believe a child so young could play at that level
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A 3-year-old girl has left Mzansi completely shocked. A video posted on TikTok by @tar.luks5 on 29 July 2026 showed the young girl sitting across from her brother at a chessboard, making precise, deliberate moves that had viewers doing a double-take. What made the clip truly remarkable was not just that she was playing chess at such a young age, but how she played.
SA toddler's chess skills stun many
She held her own throughout the game, moving pieces with intent and even castling, one of the more technical moves in chess that requires understanding board positioning and king safety. For context, castling queenside is a strategic manoeuvre many beginner and intermediate players take years to grasp. Watching a toddler execute it confidently, in a timed match no less, was enough to stop people mid-scroll.
Watch the toddler take on her brother in a chess match in the TikTok video below:
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Mzansi reacts to the young chess prodigy
The clip, posted by @tar.luks5, spread quickly as viewers shared their astonishment in the comments. South Africans had this to say about the little girl's skills:
User @Right Nkhosi asked:
"How is this even possible?"
User @OBE KING wrote:
"She knows castling 💀🧡. Oh, nah."
User @Rethabile shared:
"Cocomelon Gambit 🌹🍀😩."
User @Ntokozo Mncube added:
"She's even castling queenside 🍊."
User @Patrick Matema said:
"Big ups to you and your child, dawg. This is amazing."
User @somslyn teased:
"How old is she? I need a match with her."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za