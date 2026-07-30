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Baboons Raid Parked SUV in SA While Stunned Onlookers Watch Helplessly
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Baboons Raid Parked SUV in SA While Stunned Onlookers Watch Helplessly

by  Rutendo Masasi
2 min read
  • Wild baboons were filmed breaking into a parked SUV at a scenic overlook in South Africa
  • Tourist News Africa shared the chaotic footage on Facebook on 30 July 2026, and it quickly went viral
  • South Africans watching the clip were divided, with many blaming the car owner for leaving windows open

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Baboon chase women in viral video
Baboons chased women in a viral video. Image: Craig P. Jewell
Source: UGC

A group of wild baboons turned a parked SUV into their personal grocery store in a video that has South Africa both laughing and shaking their heads. Tourist News Africa posted the clip on 30 July 2026, filmed at a mountainous scenic overlook. In the footage, several baboons can be seen climbing in and out of an unattended vehicle, and one took a woman's jersey off her back.

Baboons chase people

This is not the first time footage like this has emerged from South Africa's scenic mountain passes and coastal viewpoints. Baboons in regions such as Cape Town's Cape Peninsula are known for their boldness around vehicles, particularly when windows are left open or food is left inside. The animals are intelligent, opportunistic, and fast a combination that rarely ends well for an unsuspecting tourist. The baboons in the video by Tourism News Africa moved with confidence, seemingly unbothered by the humans nearby. Watch the baboon raid footage that has South Africa talking:

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Mzansi stunned by baboon raid

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say, and not all of it was sympathetic to the car owner:

@Boyce Molelekwa said:

"Close windows, lock the doors, what's so difficult with that 🙄"

@Sandy Burton asked:

"Why have your windows open?"

@Zandie Mulder argued:

"They provoke the baboons."

Other Briefly News stories about animals

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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