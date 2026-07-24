A woman filmed a lioness approaching and pawing at her tent at what viewers identified as Mabuasehube Game Reserve

The clip went viral on TikTok, with the camper filming the close encounter from inside the tent at dusk

South Africans and wildlife lovers could not believe how close the lioness got to the camping shelter

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A camper's close encounter with a lioness at what is believed to be Mabuasehube Game Reserve in Botswana has left TikTok users equal parts amazed and horrified.

A lion came close to a campsite with people around. Image: @sechabaleon

Source: UGC

TikToker @sechabaleon posted the short clip on 23 July 2026. It shows a lioness walking right up to a tent at dusk and pawing at the canvas, with a thatched shelter visible in the background.

Lioness appears at tent entrance

The footage by @sechabaleon did not take long to gain traction. Commenters quickly identified the location as Camp Mpaya in Mabuasehube, a remote area within the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park known for its unfenced campsites where wildlife roams freely.

That is part of what makes the reserve so unique and, as this video reminded everyone, so unpredictable. Guests who stay at unfenced camps understand they are sleeping in open wilderness, but seeing a lioness actually pawing at a tent is a different thing entirely. Watch the lioness approach the tent in the viral TikTok clip:

Mzansi impressed by lioness

For many viewers, the clip was a vivid reminder of what it actually means to sleep in the wild. No fences, no barriers, just canvas between you and one of Africa's most powerful predators. The comments section filled up fast, with people swinging between admiration and sheer panic:

@🅰️LLEN🫧🐬 said:

"That time you supposed to enjoy vacation jiki jiki you stay with fear 😭"

@Fortune M Museke shared:

"Oh wow...beautiful sighting! Mabuasehube, Camp Mpaya 👌 The lions didn't stop at our camp but we only saw them on the pan"

@The Kalaharian Thorn🏜 added:

"This will be Mabua ❤️🔥"

@didintle103 reacted:

"Guys, you' are so brave")

@Bobo Joseph wrote:

"The reason I don't want these kind of tents. I prefer tents on top of the vehicle 😂😂😂😂"

@Thipe declared:

"I will pack or leave the tent ⛺️ just there"

Other Briefly News stories about animals

A remarkable incident in Gujarat, India, where a cattle herder was pinned to the ground by a lioness for nearly 30 minutes, went viral.

A family of elephants wandering through a hospital corridor, which sparked a wave of reactions online.

A TikTok video showed a tourist's memorable encounter with a lioness whose antics left viewers in stitches.

Source: Briefly News