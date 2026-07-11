A cattle herder in Gujarat, India, was pinned to the ground by a lioness for nearly half an hour on 6 July

The man kept remarkably calm throughout the ordeal, gently stroking the lioness in what appeared to be a survival strategy

Video of the terrifying encounter went viral, leaving viewers stunned by the man's composure under the predator

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A cattle herder in Gujarat, India, survived a terrifying encounter with a lioness after the big cat pinned him to the ground for close to 30 minutes. The incident took place on 6 July in a village in Gujarat, and footage of it spread rapidly across social media.

A lion attacked a man and held onto him for a long time. Image: @mustsharenews

Source: UGC

The video, shared by @mustsharenews on TikTok, shows the man lying face-down in muddy, waterlogged terrain with the lioness positioned on top of him. What made the footage particularly striking was not just the danger the man was in, but how he chose to respond to it.

Survival instinct saved his life

Rather than struggling or crying out, the cattle herder remained almost completely still, at one point gently stroking the animal while trapped beneath her. Onlookers and a vehicle are visible in the background, but no one intervened during the ordeal.

Wildlife experts have long noted that sudden movements or loud noises can escalate aggression in big cats. The man's decision to stay calm and non-threatening is widely believed to be what kept the situation from turning fatal. The footage was originally credited to source "kscChouhan" and shared through M News before going viral. Watch the video of the lion holding the man below:

Viewers worry about lion

People across the world had a lot to say after watching the footage. The man's survival has been widely described as miraculous, a testament to extraordinary composure in one of the most frightening situations imaginable. Read the comments below:

@Nithi wrote:

"The lioness is not hungry but needs love. She feels loved when the man is petting her."

@Raj Ramkhelawan said:

"Why the authorities don't get these dangerous animals of the streets is really scary 🤔"

@count chocula commented:

"They better have left the lion alone!"

@LEO🍁🇨🇦 asked:

"Is the lion ok?"

@Hova wrote:

"Omg this poor man. What a horrific ordeal. Pray he's safe."

@R3kt questioned:

"Why no one helped? Don't they shoo away when outnumbered?"

Other Briefly News stories about animals

An interaction between a Botswana conservationist, Valentin Grüner, and his lioness named Sirga, who charged at him in a seemingly dangerous encounter, went viral.

People were moved when a monkey rescue turned violent as a crowd attacked SPCA inspectors attempting to save a terrified vervet monkey.

A woman was robbed by a baboon at a popular Cape Town beach, highlighting the ongoing challenges of managing wildlife interactions in busy tourist areas.

Source: Briefly News