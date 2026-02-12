A monkey rescue in Sebokeng spiralled into chaos as crowds attacked SPCA inspectors, forcing police intervention and outrage over animal cruelty

An animal rescue in Sebokeng turned into a violent confrontation when a frightened vervet monkey was chased, shot at, and attacked by a hostile crowd, forcing SPCA inspectors to call for urgent police backup.

A violent crowd attacked a monkey before the SPCA and SAPS came to the rescue. Image: SPCA Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark

The incident happened on 10 February 2026, when inspectors from the SPCA Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark rushed to the area after receiving reports of a monkey in distress. The rescue attempt spiralled into chaos as residents began throwing stones and firing pellet guns.

The rescue team arrived hoping to secure the terrified monkey and return him safely to medical care. They were met by crowds that seemed determined to harm the animal. As inspectors attempted to calm the situation and track the frightened creature, the mood in the area had shifted.

The frightened animal darted through yards and rooftops, while inspectors tried desperately to shield him from harm. Their vehicles also became targets, with angry residents hurling rocks and shouting threats.

Rescue mission turns violent

Inspectors were forced to retreat and request urgent assistance from police to prevent serious injuries or fatalities.

Officers from Sebokeng SAPS arrived and immediately launched crowd-control measures to restore order. By the time police secured the area, many of those who had fired weapons and thrown fireworks had already disappeared.

The monkey eventually sought refuge inside the roof of a garage on a nearby property that was under renovation. With police guarding the scene and keeping residents back, inspectors were finally able to carry out a safe capture.

The exhausted animal was transported to Three Rivers Animal Clinic, where veterinarians confirmed he had suffered only minor injuries. From there, he was transferred to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital for further rehabilitation. Once fully recovered, he will be released back into his natural habitat.

Disturbing pattern of animal cruelty in urban areas

SPCA officials have since launched a manhunt for those responsible. A R1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects. All tips will be treated confidentially.

Mzansi slams the crowds

Jeannie Pedersen commented:

“Please go to the schools and educate the youth. I'm sure many will contribute financially to such a project. It is so necessary and the only way to change things for the better. Thank you to the brave inspectors and to SAPS for keeping this monkey safe.“

Dibuseng Sara Ndaba wrote:

“Animal welfare should be a subject at school. What is wrong with people?”

Yolandè van Vuuren said:

“Thank you to the SPCA for rescuing this monkey and bringing him to safety. Even in these circumstances.“

Schalk ELs wrote:

“I try to understand people. But why attack the monkey? What was to be gained from that?”

Francis Tolken commented:

“This behaviour starts at home. Despicable individuals. Thank you, SPCA, for saving this soul. May justice prevail.”

The monkey hiding in a roof that is still under construction. Image: SPCA Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark

