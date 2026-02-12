A dedicated team of wildlife rehabbers in South Africa carried out a carefully coordinated rescue mission

The operation involved teamwork, with one member inside the hole and others providing support from above

Social media users praised the team for their skill and commitment to animal conservation

A team of dedicated wildlife rehabbers in South Africa successfully rescued an aardvark trapped in a deep hole, in a mission that has since captured the attention of animal lovers online.

A group of wildlife rehabbers rescued an aardvark from a deep hole. Image: Arnold Slabbert

According to the video shared on social media by Facebook user Arnold Slabbert, on 11 February 2026, the group can be seen carefully coordinating the rescue.

One member of the team descended into the hole to assist the stranded aardvark, while the others provided support from above, ensuring the operation went smoothly. The team worked methodically, using tools and equipment to safely guide the animal to freedom.

The rescue was a carefully executed mission, although the location was not disclosed, with every member playing a critical role. The person inside the hole monitored the aardvark closely, while those on the ground provided guidance, stability, and reassurance, demonstrating teamwork and expertise in handling wild animals.

After several tense moments, the aardvark was safely lifted from the hole and placed in a secure environment. The team then conducted a quick health assessment to ensure the animal had not sustained injuries during its ordeal. Fortunately, the aardvark appeared unharmed and alert, ready to be released back into a safe habitat once fully recovered.

Social media users praised the rehabbers for their quick thinking and dedication, with many noting how the footage showcased the importance of wildlife conservation and rescue efforts.

The video of the social media user Arnold Slabbert continued to circulate online, inspiring admiration and appreciation for the team’s brave and skilful work.

Watch the video below:

SA applauds the rescue team

The online community of South Africa was impressed by the amazing work displayed by the rescue team, as they flooded the comments section saying:

Jan Hartson said:

"Fine job, you guys and gals."

Glenda Watson wrote:

"Thank you, guys, for rescuing such a gem."

Barbara Seeger replied:

"Well done, guys!!"

