A funeral in South Africa has gone viral online after a video showed an unusually elaborate display during the service.

The family of the deceased stood in front of a tombstone. Image: @busybodybyb

Source: TikTok

In the footage, the loved ones of the deceased stood on a fancy tombstone, which featured a machine that emitted bursts of steam, creating a theatrical and striking effect as attendees watched.

The clip was shared on social media by a user who goes by the handle @busybodybyb on 15 January 2026, who captioned the post:

"Ps: If my funeral is not this extra, just wake me up."

The post quickly gained attention, sparking a mix of reactions from viewers across the country.

Many people in the comments expressed confusion over the unusual display. Some questioned whether such theatrics were appropriate for a solemn occasion, while others admitted they had never seen anything like it before. Despite the unexpected spectacle, the video drew widespread amusement, with several users cracking jokes and imagining their own "extra" funerals.

While funerals are traditionally sombre events, the viral clip showcased how some families are embracing creative and unique ways to celebrate the lives of their loved ones.

The combination of humour, personalisation, and spectacle seems to resonate with many social media users, who are often drawn to content that mixes emotion with surprise or entertainment.

The post has been shared thousands of times, with viewers both inside and outside South Africa commenting on the unusual display.

Whether celebrated for its creativity or critiqued for its extravagance, the viral funeral video has undeniably captured the attention of online audiences, sparking a conversation about how people choose to honour their loved ones in unconventional ways.

South Africa is amazed by the funeral

Online users could not help but make jokes about the smoke machine at the funeral, taking to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

LolokaLuu wrote:

"It's rich aunt's idea .... 🤣."

Astra said:

"Why did I think it’s a projector."

Thanobuhle expressed:

"I thought it was a portable air conditioner 🤣🤣."

Akanyang Aks stated:

"😹Yoooo, I don't know what to ask or say im speechless😹."

Slay Queen expressed"

"😁😅😂I blame lockdown effects 🤞 We are no longer the same."

KaMbangweni commented:

"😭Mind you kusase uJanuary."

NAVS cracked a joke, saying:

"Only the disco lights are missing."

User simply said:

"That time, they are confused as we are."

Mr Samela was amused:

"I would be dead with laughter 😅."

