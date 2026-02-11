The bond between Cyan Boujee and Grace Mondlana left online users curious about whether the friendship was one-sided

This comes after users realised that one of the ladies had been posting their shared content while the other was seemingly keeping it hidden from social media

The debate surrounding their unusual friendship hit a fever pitch as social media discussed whether it was genuine

Online users dissected Cyan Boujee and Grace Mondlana’s apparent friendship. Images: cyan.boujee24, grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Social media is buzzing with speculation over the unexpected bond between influencers Grace Mondlana and Cyan Boujee, with many questioning whether their friendship is a balanced duo or a one-sided affair.

This comes after the ladies posted similar content on their TikTok pages from their separate Dubai vacations in late January 2026, where Cyan captured footage from their shared skiing adventure and posted photos of her bonding session with Grace and their puppies.

However, what caught many followers off guard was Grace's apparent failure to acknowledge Cyan by posting her despite having seemingly spent time together.

While Cyan posted pictures and videos showing her and Grace together, Mondlana merely captured herself and her breathtaking surroundings, raising red flags among online users about whether their apparent friendship was one-sided.

This comes after Grace booked Cyan to perform at her 2025 year-end function.

Reacting to the contrast in their posts, many online users raised the alarm on the ladies' behaviour while questioning the motive behind Grace's posts, and it wasn't long before she dismissed the allegations.

"You guys always have something to say. You never get tired of other people's business."

Meanwhile, a fraction of the online community speculated that the ladies' personal brands were the reason behind Grace's apparent efforts to hide their association, with Grace seen as the "polished" luxury influencer whose aesthetic might clash with Cyan’s more controversial and intense persona.

Speculation also turned toward Grace’s corporate ties, with fans suggesting that a public association with Cyan, who has faced serious allegations, including human trafficking and assault, could pose a significant risk to Grace's professional reputation and brand partnerships.

Whether this is a case of different posting styles or a strategic move to keep their brands separate, the silence from Grace Mondlana has spoken volumes to her followers.

As fans wait to see if a reciprocal post ever makes it to Grace’s feed, one thing is certain: in the court of public opinion, a "bestie" trip isn't official until both parties hit the share button.

See Cyan Boujee and Grace Mondlana's posts below.

Social media reacts to Grace Mondlana and Cyan Boujee drama

From the posts, or lack thereof, it seemed clear to followers and internet sleuths that Grace was making efforts to hide her apparent friendship with Cyan from the public.

Prosper🌸 said:

"She was with Cyan, and she posted her. But this one claims that she's alone with her dog."

_michea.1 asked:

"Am I the only one who is curious why Cyan Boujee is never posted on her TikTok, but she (Cyan) posts her? Like, it’s the second time now."

uLeerato wrote:

"Hmm, knowing Cyan, it will end in tears."

thabieyy was curious:

"Why doesn’t she post Cyan?"

wtf_zaraii added:

"Grace hides the friendship, then Cyan posts, even the Dubai trip. Now, the braai, Grace acts like she’s alone, then we find out that Cyan was there."

Grace Mondlana was accused of hiding her alleged friendship with Cyan Boujee after she failed to return the favour when Cyan posted her on TikTok. Images: cyan.boujee24, grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others speculated that Grace may be "protecting" her brand by hiding her association with the controversial Cyan Boujee.

zoeythusi said:

"My guess? She's trying to protect her brand or whatever. If brands see who she associates herself with, then boom!"

neooooooooz speculated:

"Grace has never posted Cyan! But Cyan is busy posting her. Grace is protecting her brand."

On the other hand, some netizens claimed the apparent friendship wouldn't last, noting Cyan Boujee and Grace Mondlana's strong personalities, as well as the DJ's past friendship fallouts. Many anticipate a messy separation, waiting to see how they both navigate their friendship.

