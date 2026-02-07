Controversial influencer Cyan Boujee finally responded to the rumours that she may be pregnant with DJ Maphorisa's baby

This comes after she announced a lengthy break from her performances, which many cited may be due to an apparent journey into motherhood

The online community flooded the comment section with sharp criticism towards Cyan, as many nitpicked at her statement

Cyan Boujee finally addressed the rumours that she's pregnant with DJ Maphorisa's child. Images: cyan.boujee24, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

South African YouTuber-turned-DJ Cyan Boujee broke her silence to address the rumours about her being pregnant.

The content creator took to social media on Saturday, 7 February 2026, with a live reaction to a post alleging that she was expecting a child with DJ Maphorisa.

This comes after Cyan announced that she was taking an eight-month-long break from performing, which many speculated was enough time to go off the radar and quietly have a baby.

However, according to the influencer, a pregnancy would completely derail her business goals, as she previously emphasised that she intends to expand her horizons beyond DJing.

"I wouldn't sabotage myself like that. I really want to focus on other things. I want to focus on my actual goal in life."

Cyan Boujee claims she would only date DJ Maphorisa for his money, but would not have a child with him. Images: cyan.boujee24, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Famous for her raw and unfiltered remarks, Cyan highlighted that money would be the only reason she would date Porry; however, she would never fall pregnant by him.

"I would probably date Maphorisa for money, but I wouldn't let him have a child with me."

With her friendship with DJ Maphorisa clearly blossoming, peeps were convinced that the pair may have made their relationship official by having a child together.

Meanwhile, as her feud with Porry's on-again-off-again girlfriend Thuli Phongolo intensifies, many saw this as the ultimate "gotcha" moment after months of publicly trolling the actress on social media.

Watch Cyan Boujee's video below.

Social media erupts over Cyan Boujee statement

The reactions to Cyan's video were immediate, and the jokes were flying as trolls commented on the influencer's statements about her former crush, DJ Maphorisa. Read some of their comments below.

Melusi_Mokone joked:

"Having a baby with Maphorisa is sabotage to her? I wonder what Phori is saying about these words."

KingNema_Jnr laughed:

"Anything for the money."

TB_the_Poll_Guy was shocked:

"So girls have no shame saying they would date a guy for money? Yoooh, we are cooked."

Meanwhile, others argued that because Cyan did not explicitly deny the allegations, she must be pregnant.

Controversial podcaster Nota Baloyi asked:

"Where is the denial?"

MphozaIce said:

"She did not deny."

lastbornone78 concluded:

"Yeah....she is pregnant."

Tanzwani_N added:

"She didn't deny at all."

Cyan Boujee opens up about her past pregnancy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee speaking about having once been pregnant.

The influencer opened up about her volatile relationship and being faced with the decision to terminate her pregnancy at a very critical stage.

Her dark revelations raised eyebrows among the online community as many discussed the influencer's controversial image.

Source: Briefly News