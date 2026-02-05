South African influencer Cyan Boujee recently opened up about why she is taking a break from DJing

The controversial star shared that she wants to focus on other things, rather than being boxed as a DJ

Cyan Boujee didn't want to overshare the plans she has and what she is working towards

Well, many people have been wondering about the sudden decision Cyan Boujee took regarding her DJing career, leaving many netizens speculating on social media.

According to TshiaLIVE, the 24-year-old DJ and influencer Cyan has been making headlines recently, with many tweeps suggesting that she might be pregnant, which could have been the reason behind her taking a break from the ones and twos until the coming festive season.

However, the star came forward and finally shared the real reason behind her taking the break. Speaking to the publication, Boujee, whose real name is Honour Victory Zuma, revealed that she is rebranding and trying to start a business beyond her DJing career.

"Some are thinking I’m getting a BBL, fixing my body, but the main reason is I don’t want to be boxed in as a DJ. Everyone knows me as a DJ. If you’ve followed me for a while, you know I love fashion, and I want to start businesses beyond being a DJ. I like makeup, and I love fashion," she said.

Now that she has cleared the air regarding this hiatus she suddenly decided to take, the influencer also made it clear that she doesn't want to overshare the plans she has planned for the year, as she has done that in the past, and everything collapsed before it even began.

Cyan said:

"I feel like my approach was unique because I’ve only shown up in December. I know other DJs do other stuff while DJing. I shared a lot in the past. I don’t want to over-explain myself and end up regretting it."

Cyan shows off her curves in Dubai

Despite taking a break from the loud noise, in January 2026, the controversial star took to Instagram to share with followers and fans that she was at the airport, ready to take to the skies and head to the Middle East.

Days later, she returned to the social media platform, showing herself in what appeared to be a Louis Vuitton two-piece swimsuit and scarf, holding a drink. While the post also showed a few of her meals, she also shared photos of herself covered head-to-toe in winter gear after visiting an indoor snow park. Several members of the online community gathered under the posts and flooded the comment section with eye-heart emojis and admiration.

