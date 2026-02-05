Reality TV personality Dene Jones recently opened up about her experience on Big Brother Mzansi

The former housemate discussed what she believes made viewers turn against her and ultimately led to her sudden eviction

Meanwhile, the discussion surrounding Jones's exit from the show reflected viewers' lack of connection with her and the expectations they had of her

Recently evicted housemate Dene Jones reflected on her time on Big Brother Mzansi and what she learned from her two weeks in the house.

After being given the boot on elimination day, Sunday, 1 February 2026, along with fellow contestant Mashel, Jones said her decision to stay true to herself and refuse to stick to the herd mentality ultimately led to her downfall.

"One of the biggest reasons is that I didn’t fully align myself with what the majority felt in the house. In that house, people expect you to agree with the collective. Sometimes honesty costs you."

Another factor, she revealed to Sunday World, was competing against returning housemates who already had established loyal fan bases.

Dube, Mmeli, Fahima, Sipha Lee, Bravo B, Lerato and singer Liema Pantsi were handed the opportunity to return to the house for another shot at winning the cash prize. Jones emphasised that competing with people with already large followings was a difficult game for the newcomers.

"It made it harder for new or less vocal housemates to survive nominations."

In hindsight, Dene said watching herself back, she believes her two biggest mistakes were how she handled her clash with Wanda, as well as holding herself back and not showcasing her leadership qualities and strong personality.

Reflecting on how viewers and other contestants viewed her, the former housemate maintained that she is not "fake" and certainly did not compromise her values for clout or airtime.

"All I can say is I wasn’t fake. I didn’t compromise my values for airtime. Not everything deserves a reaction, and that’s something the house taught me. I stood my ground, protected my values, and walked out with my integrity intact. For me, that’s a win."

Dene looks forward to using the publicity to grow her brand as a content creator and said her journey does not end after Big Brother. She hopes to potentially use her platform to help young girls who are still finding themselves.

Watch Dene Jones' Big Brother Mzansi exit video below.

Social media reacts to Dene Jones' eviction

The online community shared its thoughts on Dene being voted out of Big Brother Mzansi. Read some of the comments below.

Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Bye-bye, Dene Jones. You gave us nothing."

CoolGuy19219 was disappointed:

"Dene Jones had potential but wasted the opportunity. Very disappointing experience."

RealMadamCoco wrote:

"Beautiful lady, but failed to confidently execute her plans."

mlindzathejuice reflected:

"I still feel like she owes us a lot, like her outrageous side and being visible enough, not to mention the kiss and the drama it was gonna cause."

AdorableHot added:

"Such a pretty girl with no game plan."

Karabzgirl posted:

"The way she was beautiful. I was hoping she would somehow get out of her cocoon, but she didn't."

