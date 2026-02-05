Ashley Ogle is said to have welcomed a baby boy months after she was rumoured to be expecting

This comes after a mysterious post emerged welcoming the former Big Brother Mzansi star's baby, news that sent social media into a frenzy

While a large number of fans gathered to show support and congratulate the influencer on the arrival of her bundle of joy, others couldn't wait to speculate on who the father is

The rumours that once swirled around Ashley Ogle’s pregnancy officially transformed into a celebration of new life, following reports that the former Big Brother Mzansi star had quietly welcomed a baby.

A year after the initial speculation set the internet ablaze, and despite her previous efforts to downplay the gossip, a mysterious Instagram post by lifeafterbbmzansi confirming the arrival of Ashley's rumoured bundle of joy has triggered a massive wave of excitement among her supporters.

Posted on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, the user shared a photo collage of Ashley's picture and a clear balloon with the words "Welcome home" and a name crossed out, only leaving the letter "K." Inside the balloon were smaller ones, including a blue balloon, which suggested that the star had welcomed a baby boy.

The cryptic nature of the post immediately set social media alight, as the deliberate crossing out of the name only added to the mystery surrounding the child’s identity.

While the letter "K" provided a tiny clue for fans to follow, the ambiguity left many wondering if it was simply a cute nickname for the baby or a subtle hint at the father’s name.

Before leaving the Big Brother mansion, Ashley was involved in a relationship with season five winner, Sweet Guluva, who, at one point, was said to be expecting a child with his former on-screen sweetheart.

Although they both denied the claims, Ashley was once heard speaking to her rumoured baby daddy about "the baby" while saying her goodbyes on Big Brother, which only heightened fans' suspicions.

Meanwhile, a recent video of Ashley jumping in a pool left supporters scratching their heads and questioning her larger-than-usual physique. Nevertheless, many erupted in cheer for the influencer, and while she has yet to address the rumours, fans did not waste time commenting on her secret pregnancy.

See Ashley Ogle's alleged announcement below.

What did fans say about Ashley Ogle's baby?

The reactions to the news were immediate, and fans were quick to congratulate their fave on the arrival of her bundle of joy. Eagle-eyed followers zoomed in on the clear balloon, which allegedly showed the reflection of a sleeping baby and further confirmed the rumours.

Singer Lady Du posted:

"I knew it! Oh, congratulations, my love."

thatgirl_luu said:

"Such a strong woman. We love you, Ashley."

lelomoyo21 wrote:

"Sending lots of love to Ash and baby K."

rosslynlerato99 was ecstatic:

|Not me zooming the Ballon only to see a baby sleeping there."

Meanwhile, others wasted no time in speculating who the father was, with many fingers pointing to one person.

shytell_nhlanhla asked:

"Who’s the dad?"

rendaninathi recalled:

"I remember when she left on Big Brother, telling Sweet Guluva something about the baby."

bucy_msimang suggested:

"I don’t think Sweet Guluva would abandon his own child like that. He is so good with kids. I saw how well he held my daughter at Telkom Day in August and how they played as if they knew each other."

farida_opera wrote:

"Congratulations to Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle."

