Anele Mdoda’s Husband Gushes Over Incredible Vegan Cooking Skills: “She Made Fasting Exciting”
- Media personality Anele Mdoda had her husband, Buzza James, sharing a post about her incredible vegan cooking skills
- The attorney revealed that they implemented the Daniel Fast and went on a journey of deliciousness around the world from the comfort of their kitchen
- The healthy meals delighted social media users, who told Buzza how lucky he was to have Anele in his life
Bonelela 'Buzza' James Mgudlwa, the husband of popular radio host Anele Mdoda, could not help but brag about his wife's incredible cooking skills that took them on a healthy trip around the world, right in their own kitchen. The vegan dishes took many people by surprise and wanting to try it for themselves.
Buzza shared the post on 28 January 2026, stating that what began as a Daniel Fast (which focuses on spiritual growth and prayer through a plant-based diet based on the biblical Book of Daniel) turned into a sacred journey.
The series of pictures and videos posted showed the businesswoman, who subtly confirmed her secret wedding last year, in their kitchen and a few of the delicious meals prepared.
The admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa told the online community:
"Every ingredient, every flavour, was reminder that discipline doesn’t have to be dull when it’s anchored in purpose. She made fasting exciting, intentional, and deeply spiritual."
He then thanked Jesus Christ for blessing him with a woman who turned faith into action and "vegetables into miracles."
Seeing the post, Anele playfully commented:
"I think you are going to have to marry me."
Take a look at some of the dishes Anele had prepared for her family in the Instagram post on Buzza's account below:
Who is Buzza James?
The law professional flew under the radar for a while, but Briefly News provided insight on Buzza, a devoted Christian and a member of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa. Born on 27 April 1983, Buzza is an outgoing individual and loves the great outdoors. He's an avid Manchester United fan and plays netball.
Anele Mdoda's vegan food sparks an interest
Local social media users took to the comment section and expressed their opinions about the meatless dishes.
@nkulzlethoko, who adored the post, stated:
"He who finds a wife... This is beautiful."
@makoniboyzmum added in the comments:
"The joy Mthawelanga radiates when taking care of her family is so refreshing. The favour gained by the Mgudlwas is truly ordained by God."
@sibo.leorah told the public:
"Honestly, this has been beautiful to watch, and I took some tips from her as I was on the fast, too."
After seeing the meals, @168abo confessed:
"With these meals, I would easily convert to being vegan."
Anele Mdoda and Buzza James pull out epic dance moves
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the loving couple visited a club and pulled off a few dance moves during their night out.
Dressed in matching outfits, the husband and wife had a good time as Anele mouthed the words to an amapiano song, while Buzza danced to the music. The video had social media users pointing out how happy the media personality was with her lawyer husband.
