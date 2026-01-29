South African house music DJ and producer, Prince Kaybee, shared that airport staff members tend to mistake him for a non-South African

While the post was meant to be a lighthearted moment that could elicit some giggles, it turned into a more serious societal conversation about xenophobia

Fans took to the comments to share their own similar experiences, and others recalled that Julius Malema had cautioned about this kind of stereotype based on looks

South African house music sensation, Prince Kaybee, originally shared a humorous anecdote about airport staff mistaking him for a non-South African, drawing laughter and relatability among his followers.

However, this seemingly innocuous post has opened the floodgates to a larger conversation surrounding identity and perceptions of foreign nationals within South Africa.

Prince Kaybee, who has recently joined the cast of Young, Famous & African, mentioned in his post that this mistake was happening for a second time, raising eyebrows of socially aware South Africans.

The muso, who previously said that he had no plans to reconcile with vocalist TNS, captioned his post:

"This is the second time a lady working at the airport calls me a foreigner here in South Africa."

Fans share their thoughts

Taking to the comments section, the Trap & Foshol producer's fans shared their own similar experiences and anecdotes.

The mood was largely jovial, but fans also raised concerns about the dangers of profiling people based on their physical attributes.

To this end, many recalled Julius Malema's warning about Xenophobia potentially morphing into South Africans labelling each other based on things like tribes and physical characteristics.

One user on X, @NyKoMr, offered a likely cause of the mistake:

"It's the beard. Most women in South Africa associate beard with only foreigners. I'm often mistaken for a Congolese or Nigerian until I talk."

@Big_Sauceey shared:

"People say the same about me. The other Xhosa lady at the bar spoke to me in English the whole time serving and I thought she was the foreigner. When it was time to pay and I asked, 'ithini eye-tip?', she laughed hard and said that the whole time she thought I was Nigerian."

Another user, @Dukes_Mokoena, said:

"A friend of mine, Kabelo, is usually mistaken for a Nigerian because of his physical appearance. He is buffy and all."

But the conversation took a more serious turn when things became political.

@takuchengeta stated:

"That's just a preview of what's to come if xenophobia is allowed to fester."

Another user, @UnathiAfrika, offered a short lesson in anthropology, writing:

"I'm not exactly sure what problem people have. We are all Abantu/Batho in most parts of Africa. It's no wonder that most people 'look alike' if you minus the non-Bantu in North East Africa."

@mbiadjeu81 recalled Malema's prior warning:

"Malema has a giraffe view. He once said that when South African are done chasing foreigners away, they'd then fight each other. This is what is happening, slowly."

