IShowSpeed visited a local spa during his African tour's Ghana edition, leading to a massive surge in bookings for the establishment

The spa announced it was fully booked until March 16, 2026, thanking fans for the overwhelming love and support

Fans on the internet celebrated the positive impact of Speed's influence, highlighting how his tour is putting African spots on the global map

IShowSpeed's Ghana spa visit boosted the business to full bookings until March. Images: IShowSpeed

American streamer IShowSpeed has once again proven his massive influence during his African tour, this time turning a casual spa visit in Ghana into a business boom.

The content creator, known for his high-energy streams and viral antics, stopped by a local spa as part of his Ghana adventures, and the spot is now reaping the rewards with bookings filled solid until March 16, 2026.

As a result of Speed's indirect endorsement, Nigerian musician, Davido, co-signed the spa and said that he would also like to have the massage.

The spa shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a warm announcement:

"OUR SPA is FULLY BOOKED Until MARCH 16. Thank you for the overwhelming love."

Meanwhile, the actual caption read:

"Fully booked until March 16 🤎. Thank you for the love, the trust, and choosing to rest the village way. #hamamat."

The post, featuring earthy tones and spa elements like wooden bowls and candles, captured the gratitude for the sudden influx of interest sparked by Speed's endorsement.

See the post on IG below:

The post makes rounds on X

The post was reposted on X, and users took to the comments appreciating the impact that the livestreamer has had on the local business.

One user on X, @juniorFTY, took to the comments to applaud the impact:

"This is what tourism is all about. Big W for Ghana."

Another one, @DeborahYeboah, said:

"And yet some people were trying to downplay his influence."

@DeepMatrix03 was sold:

"I need to get booked there. I want to know what this feels like. They should also name the massage they gave speed 'green apples'."

@Andoh_Nana commented:

"I thought so too, bro. His influence is crazy!"

Another voice on the platform, @offendnoone, shared:

"His energy is inspiring and undeniably powerful, man."

@weglobal shared:

"That was easy money. Ten beautiful African queens rubbing you down in homemade shea butter! Count me in."

@ThatsQueenBritt marvelled at the accelerated impact, writing:

"It hasn’t even been 24 whole hours! God bless Speed."

@thee_alfa_house stated:

"The continent will forever cherish Ishowspeed for changing how the rest of the world views Africa."

@flowdiy acknowledged:

"The influence is massive."

@McFlybowy threw a jab at Nigerians, jokingly adding:

"This is what everyone else was trying to achieve for themselves in Nigeria."

Another user, @prettycosplayr, shared:

"I wish them the best and I really hope people don’t show up trying to harass these women."

@Phred_jr foresaw the business boom, predicting:

"It will be booked until December."

@badmanforex shared a whole different viewpoint, cautioning the gents:

"If your woman works there and you are not rich, bro, just get yourself a new girlfriend."

IShowSpeed was praised for boosting an African business. Images: IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed Praises Ghanaian Hospitality

Speed's popularity in Ghana is not one-sided, on the part of the locals. Rather, the livestreamer also feels a deep connection with the African country.

In a previous report by Briefly News, the YouTuber said Ghana’s energy and cultural warmth stood out even compared to his stop in South Africa and elsewhere earlier in the tour.

