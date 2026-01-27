American streaming star IShowSpeed has heaped praise on Ghana’s warm welcome, calling it unforgettable during his Speed Does Africa tour

The YouTuber said Ghana’s energy and cultural warmth stood out even compared to his stop in South Africa earlier in the tour

Videos of his visit to Ghana’s Independence Square, naming ceremony and traditional activities have gone viral online, with fans cheering his gratitude for local hospitality

IShowSpeed praised Ghanaian hospitality during his recent visit to the country. Image: ishowspeed

Source: Getty Images

American internet sensation Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, has been making headlines across Africa with his ongoing Speed Does Africa tour, but it’s his stop in Ghana that has truly captured his heart.

Arriving in Accra, the 21-year-old streamer was greeted by enthusiastic crowds and the Ghana Bikers Association, whose spirited welcome set the tone for what Speed described as one of the most “warm and uplifting” receptions he’s ever experienced.

In a video that quickly spread across social media, Speed could be seen smiling broadly as he waved to fans lining the streets, with his excitement evident even before he began livestreaming his visit.

Expressing admiration for how locals embraced him and made him feel at home, Speed, who almost fainted while streaming in Ethiopia, said of Ghana:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"“I really feel the vibe here. Ghana is special."

Speed enjoys his time in Ghana, from waterfalls to names

Once in Ghana, Speed’s itinerary was packed with experiences that showcased the country’s hospitality and cultural pride.

He visited Asenema Waterfall, where he took in the natural scenery and enjoyed a traditional massage, moments that he shared live with millions of viewers.

His journey continued in Akropong, where he participated in a traditional naming ceremony and was given the name “Barima Kofi Akuffo”, an honour that publicly acknowledged his connection to the local culture.

Later, at Independence Square, Speed capped off the day with one of his trademark backflips beneath the famed Black Star, delighting both live spectators and online viewers alike.

Praising Ghana’s hospitality as “next level”, the livestreamer said:

"These are the moments I’ll never forget. The people, the culture, the energy."

How does Speed's visit to Ghana compare to his visit to Mzansi?

Speed’s trip hasn’t been without its memorable moments elsewhere.

Earlier in the tour, when he visited South Africa, local humour took centre stage, including a viral moment when a man in Langa township used an isiXhosa click phrase that startled the streamer, leading him to joke: “I thought you barked at me.”

Though both visits were full of fan energy and unforgettable interactions, Speed, whom Nota claims he made trend in South Africa, made it clear that Ghana’s hospitality stood out for how welcoming and culturally rich it felt.

Whether enjoying local cuisine like jollof rice or engaging with traditional ceremonies, he repeatedly emphasised that Ghana’s people made him feel “truly at home.”

IShowSpeed emphasised that Ghana’s people made him feel “truly at home.” Image: ishowspeed

Source: Getty Images

Speed gets a South African hun's number in Cape Town

In a previous report by Briefly News, Speed livestreamed how he got a South African woman's number.

He met the young woman, whose age he double-checked, at a bistro in Cape Town's CBD before ringing in the new year.

(This article first appeared on Briefly's sister publication, Yen.)

Source: Briefly News