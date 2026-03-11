Former TV personalities Zam Nkosi and Nkhensani Nkosi recently caused a buzz on social media when their pictures were shared on X

The Nkosis, who have been married for over 20 years, have disappeared from the limelight

South Africans on social media praised the fan-favourite couple for staying together throughout the years

SA reacts to photos of Zam and Nkhensani Nkosi. Image: @Mthu_d

Source: Twitter

Social media users recently commented on photos of popular South African couple Zam Nkosi and Nkhensani Nkosi, who've been married for over 20 years.

The former Going Up actress has reportedly been married to the former Selimathunzi TV presenter for over 25 years.

Nkhensani, who was also a judge on Coca-Cola's singing competition Popstars South Africa, is a fashion mogul who was the founder and creative director of the Stoned Cherrie fashion label.

Social media user XekiHlongwane shared photos of the celebrity couple on her X account on 4 March 2026 and captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Nkhensani Nkosi and Zam Nkosi—together over 25 years strong. From the spark of the late 90s, through building empires in fashion and media, to quiet resilience and unbreakable Black love in 2026. Afrocentric icons, soulful partners, forever goals. Their story reminds us: real love grows deeper with time."

South Africans comment on the pair's pictures

@Ntje11 said:

"These two are definitely vampires."

@mbele_lnb reacted:

"I love Zam and Nkhensi, both as patrons of the creative arts but as two decent people. They are in synch on values, dreams, and their love for each other. Thank you for reminding us of their positive example. It’s something to admire. 'Stoned Cherry,' can we get a collection?"

@vusumuzi_76 replied:

"Tony and Sthandisiwe Kgoroge, Zam, and Khensani Nkosi are a beacon of light and hope for black marriages."

@Fiqaroo said:

"And notice how they are not on socials, absent from socials, especially flaunting your marriage affairs can be a red flag."

@TomKhosa replied:

"I'm so happy for both of them, especially Nkhensani. I knew her when she was young, together with her older sister. They are the late Professor NC Manganyi's daughters!"

@SangoZolelwa said:

"I used to see them in Rosebank, those years, when Khensi owned a clothing store in Rosebank. What a classy couple and humble Zam."

Zam posted photos of himself and his wife in 2024 on his Instagram account.

@senndebs wrote:

"They have a beautiful love story. I first met Zam at Sea Point in 1996. What an impressive young man he was then, and he continues to be like that."

@DrBhuda reacted:

"They must write a book to give us tips on how to do it."

@TumiK46521661 reacted:

"Forever goals indeed till death do us kinda love. To their strong ongoing marriage. Black love. What are they up to these days? Is Sungodess still around?"

Photos of celebrity couple Zam and Nkhensani Nkosi trend. Image: TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Twitter

Actress Mampho Brescia and hubby mark 20 years of marriage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Mampho Brescia and her husband marked their 20th wedding anniversary.

The Soft Life star gushed over her husband, gave praise to him, and also posted cute photos from what looks like a vow renewal ceremony.

Her friends and industry colleagues rushed to her Instagram comments section and congratulated the beautiful couple.

Relationship expert Kelley Nele shared with Briefly News that couples who have enjoyed so many years together can celebrate their anniversary in a similar manner.

Source: Briefly News