Popular reality TV stars Neliswa and The Don generated buzz on social media this week after posting a video from outside the Big Brother Mzansi house

The pair rekindled their romance this week after The Don was disqualified from the reality TV show

Fans of the TV show commented on their cute video on social media on Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Big Brother Mzansi viewers recently responded to a cute video of Neliswa and The Don, who began their romantic relationship on the reality TV show.

The pair had social media buzzing this week when Neliswa Ngada commented on The Don's departure from the show over the weekend.

Social media influencer The Don was evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday, 8 March 2026, after King Wanda.

Social media user @LindiweBoi shared a video of the former reality TV stars on his X account on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.

"Don is such a liar. I didn’t see this one coming sana, Neliswaaa?" he captioned the clip.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to the video

@MindurTeasness said:

"Lol, okay, Sinaye and Zee 2.0."

@LindiweBoi reacted:

"Neliswa and Don are nothing like Zeenaye. They were drawn to each other since day one and focused on each other throughout, so stop saying that."

@_officialMoss wrote:

"There are lots of red flags. We will be there.

@LuluMag__ responded:

"The Don and Neliswa were written in the stars, man. If you look at their vision statements for Big Brother Mzansi, you will see that these people are such a match. They are also so in sync in the way that they think and view things; when they don’t view things the same, they find common ground."

@LindiweBoi asked:

"Lol wamfuna?" (Do you want him?)

@queenmoroka01 wrote:

"Ai, I just hope they will last."

@LindiweBoi said:

"That's something you shouldn’t worry about."

@thato_VI replied:

"Oh, okay. This is cute. Shame they look good together."

@Da_MaK_G responded:

"Boundaries....yhuuu they are married....wow..mxm I missed their beautiful live."

@Pinkdoll_love said:

"They look so cute."

@gaone_motsumi reacted:

"The disqualified sugar mummy is looking for shippers money."

@yams_luh commented:

"Ukhona yini la ongangibizela uDube azobona la … phela wathi 'Don my guy, Neliswa doesn’t want a relationship with you outside' in his interview."

@Lindokuhle_Mash said:

"So Don got a paying mining job in Mpumalanga, that’s why Neliswa thinks he can now afford her and sponsor the trips to Dubai. I see."

@CRAZESHIPPER responded:

"Neliswa and Don kiss on a live. What a time to be a shipper."

Neliswa disqualified from BBMzansi after assaulting Que

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Neliswa Ngada was the first housemate to get disqualified from the show this season.

The reality TV star and influencer was kicked out of the competition after assaulting Que over the weekend.

Viewers of the show slammed the show for disqualifying Ngada, while Que's fans welcomed Ngada's exit.

