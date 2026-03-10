Former Scandal! star Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, who played the popular role of Tibi, was recorded driving a car

The child star previously made headlines after he bagged an international award, winning the Best Actor gong

Social media users had multiple questions, with some questioning his age and whether he was within the legal age to drive

Former ‘Scandal!’ star Tibi was recorded driving an Audi. Image: ScandalEtv

Source: Instagram

Child star Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane went viral when he was spotted driving a luxury vehicle.

Known for his famous role of Tibi on Scandal!, the young actor had people questioning if he was of legal age to drive a car.

Tibi drives luxury droptop

In a viral video posted by a popular micro-blogger, @Ndi_Muvenda_, Tibi can be seen carefully driving the flashy Audi, with passengers inside.

The video was captioned, "Tibi from Scandal."

The clip attracted varying comments from online users who were against this, while some were in support of it. Even his former co-star, Kgomotso Christopher, reacted to the clip with pride, saying, "So sweet."

Replying to another fan, Kgomotoso joked, "Aaaaaaaw, wow. Love this. Mom, Palesa is being driven like the Queen she is."

Below are more comments on the video:

@ONL1YSAM defended Tibi:

"Its' you all pretending as if you have never driven a car, while you were very well below 16 under this video."

@Tlhogi_Sekoboan replied:

"Look at your baby, Kgomotos, how he has grown."

@DimaMaponya was shocked:

"How old is he bathong."

@cikymtwesi asked:

"Is this person not 12 or something like that? Does he have a valid driver's licence?"

@SikhathiCharity exclaimed:

"Hau, I thought Tobi was 14 years so!"

@MasonDoLindor said:

"This boy is talented."

@MvelohEnhleh asked:

"Our boy has grown, right in front of phambi kwethu. Should he not be in high school?"

Former ‘Scandal!’ star Tibi drove a flashy Audi. Image: Frreshmenmag

Source: Instagram

Tibi bags international award

In October 2025, the talented thespian was crowned the Best Actor for a feature film, Bird Boy where he plays the role of August. He was awarded at the Festival International Issni N Ourgh du Film Amazigh (FINIFA) in Agadir, Morocco.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said at the time:

"Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane wins Best Actor for international film. The Scandal actor was a Best Actor in a feature film joint winner for his role as August in Bird Boy at the 16th edition of the Festival International Issni N Ourgh du Film Amazigh (FINIFA) in Agadir, Morocco. He shared the award with Oumar Diaw, who starred as Seydou in the French-Senegalese film, 'Where There Is Love, There Is No Darkness'. He stars in the film opposite Hollywood actress Lea Leoni and our very own Tony Kgoroge."

This was his second international role, as he previously starred in the Rhino Case as Thabo.

