South African star, Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, has bagged a top international award for an international film

The former Scandal! Star won big at the Festival International Issni N Ourgh du Film Amazigh (FINIFA)

Social media users and fans congratulated the star and wished him more future award wins

Former 'Scandal!' star Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane has added an international award to his list of achievements.

South African talented actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane has been presented with a top international award.

The former Scandal! actor has reportedly been crowned the Best Actor for a feature film, Bird Boy. This role was his second international one, as he previously starred in the Rhino Case as Thabo.

Actor scoops top award

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, who rose to fame for his role on the hit e.tv telenovela as Tibi, was recognised by the Festival International Issni N Ourgh du Film Amazigh (FINIFA) in Agadir, Morocco.

Taking to his X account, Mphela stated that Litlhakanyane won Best Actor for his portrayal of August in the film. The win was shared between him and another actor called Oumar Diaw for his role as Seydou French-Senegalese film, Where There Is Love, There Is No Darkness.

In this international film, talented South African star Tony Kgoroge is also featured.

"Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane wins Best Actor for international film. The Scandal actor was a Best Actor in a feature film joint winner for his role as August in Bird Boy at the 16th edition of the Festival International Issni N Ourgh du Film Amazigh (FINIFA) in Agadir, Morocco. He shared the award with Oumar Diaw, who starred as Seydou in the French-Senegalese film, 'Where There Is Love, There Is No Darkness'. He stars in the film opposite Hollywood actress Lea Leoni and our very own Tony Kgoroge."

Briefly News also reported that Litlhono was dubbed the highest-paid child actor between 2020 and 2024.

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane was at some point the highest-paid child actor in Mzansi.

Social media users and fans congratulated the young star.

@Joyzee_ZA was proud:

"Little Tibi doing big things, yeah."

@Fulunem replied:

"As some with a very long name and surname. Congratulations Hloni, you deserve it!"

@xavia_poswa replied:

"I wish I could hear how they called his name as the winner. ' And the winner is L."

@shad_myshadz stated:

"Congratulations Tibi. I always hoped to see your name shine bright."

@zamamtshali mentioned:

"I like him! Congratulations and well done to him."

@FucasaFusy stated:

"The boy is more than deserving. "Mme Malerato."

@Nelly_Khuzway exclaimed:

"Tibi is grown and doing wonders!"

@Butiful_flower gushed:

"I knew that this boy was destined for greatness. He killed that Tibi role. This is wonderful, man."

@ThirdEyeDCA24 replied:

"So much talent and so charismatic too. Warateha Tibi mhan."

3 celebs with international awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, in 2024, many of our faves showed up and bagged many international awards.

These range from Tyla to Makhadzi, and the Mzansi got to see their fave celebrities being named the greatest among international stars. We take a look at some of the year's best and most memorable international award wins by our stars.

