A new South African RomCom is coming to Netflix, and it stars some of the most talented local talent

Thando Thabethe has expressed excitement over her new role in Love And Wine , alongside former Gomora actor Ntobeko Sishi

The Woman King actress Masali Baduza has also been announced as an addition to the Netflix film

Thando Thabethe stars in Netflix’s ‘Love and Wine’ alongside Masali Baduza. Image: ThandoThabethe/Instagram, Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Netflix South Africa has something exciting for Romantic Comedy lovers in Mzansi. Thando Thabethe and Ntobeko Sishi star in an upcoming film, Love And Wine, which offers an exciting lineup of some of Mzansi's finest.

Set against the backdrop of the Cape Winelands, Love and Wine surrounds a rich kid who trades places with his friend, in a bid to prove that his relationships with women are not centred around money.

"A prestigious wine farm heir trades lives with his down-to-earth childhood friend to prove that his luck with the ladies is more than wallet deep. #LoveAndWine arrives 5 December."

Announcing her new role, Thando Thabethe took to Instagram and gushed over her new character, Lena. She revealed that filming this show was her best experience.

"New work alert. Listen when I say the BEST and most hilarious time on this set, I’m not exaggerating! Can’t wait for you to meet Lena," she said.

Thando Thabethe has been cast in the Netflix film ‘Love and Wine’. Image: Thandothabethe

The story follows Ovee, played by Ntobeko Sishi, who asks his friend Nathi, played by Thandolwethu Zondi, who is a driver, to trade places.

Ovee then is attracted to Amahle, played by The Woman King star Masali Dabuza, and things get complicated.

With the freedom to use his best friend's powerful last name, Nathi meets a feisty manager, Lena.

Other Mzansi stars include Desmond Dube, Simone Neethling, N’kone Mametja, Rorisang Mohapi, Bohang Moeko, and Thembsie Matu.

Watch the official trailer below:

Mzansi reacts to new Netflix film

This is what some people had to say:

@chestermayifo was excited:

"What Thando Thabethe did on Housekeepers needs to be studied."

@Gorthan_Sir shared:

"Thando is clearly a Christmas Netflix girlie."

@keey_unusual said:

"Oh, December RomComs. I can’t wait."

@CrashOut_Missy mentioned:

“My dad is forcing me to join the company” & the storyline about a rich boy pretending to be poor, so dramabox."

@_LesegoMabote stated:

"Privilege suits Ntobeko, I don't know if I make sense."

@consuelx exclaimed:

"Aww listen to their likkle twangs 🥹 so cute!"

@lulushezi asked:

"Exciting, but what is with all that English?! Ay."

Ntobeko Sishi lands new role in Laundry

In a previous report from Briefly News, actor turned singer Ntobeko Sishi landed a new role on Laundry.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted on X, but the reactions were not what some expected. Peeps were mostly distracted by the direct translation of the film, saying it is not accurate at all.

One opposer said:

"I am getting tired of this habit in Jozi, where they hire anyone who claims to know the Zulu language and work with them as voice-over or translators. Why don't they hire professionals? This is killing our language, translating wrong things. Laundry is not uhlanjululo in Zulu."

