Durban businessman Kgolo Da Guru showed off his stunning home and shared a message of restoration

This is amid reports that he and his former partner, Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu, are back together

Mzansi and fellow South African celebrities reassured Kgolo and encouraged him to get back on his feet

Kgolo da Guru showed off his home amid speculations that he and ‘RHOD’ star Annie Mthembu are back together. Image: Kgolodaguru_exp

South African Durban businessman Kgolo Mthembu is rebuilding after his faith was restored. He shared this via an Instagram post, where he showed off his home.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, Kgolo Da Guru expressed relief that he had been given a chance to restore after his faith in God grew.

"A God of Restoration. I’m forever grateful for a second chance to rebuild. Falling in love with Jesus was the best thing I’ve ever done for my life."

Kgolo posted photos of himself at his home, fixing the garden, cleaning the pool and doing other household tasks.

However, his post further elevated speculations that he and Annie Mthembu had gotten back together.

Are Kgolo and Annie back together?

Two months ago, the former Real Housewives of Durban cast member, Annie Mthembu, detailed why her marriage to the businessman ended just after they got married.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, the controversial Musa Khawula speculated that the couple had allegedly rekindled their relationship. He even went as far as mentioning that Kgolo Da Guru Mthembu has moved back into their matrimonial home in Durban, as depicted in the post below:

Musa captioned his post:

"Annie Mthembu and Kgolo Da Guru rekindle their marriage. Kgolo Da Guru moves back into his marital home he shares with Annie Mthembu. This comes after Annie Mthembu and Kgolo Da Guru have been separated for over a year."

Kgolo da Guru and ‘RHOD’ star Annie Mthembu had separated for almost a year. Image: kgolodaguru_exp/mrsannbition

Source: Instagram

Celebs, as well as some of his followers, responded positively to his post. Below are some of the reactions:

nonku_williams shared:

"A God of Restoration."

andilencube encouraged:

"Rise njenge nyoni yomlilo!"

nomcebozwide shared:

"Amen. May the Lord restore your entire family in Jesus' name."

noxymakhedama encouraged:

"If you’ve made millions before. You can make millions again."

dj_sabby stated:

"This comeback is personal. In God’s guidance and trust. We fail forward and grow upwards."

Iamkhanyie lauded:

"I just finished my midnight prayer (I’m abroad), and I felt led to check Instagram. I asked the Lord. What is it that you want to show me? The very first thing that appeared was your post. Congratulations brother. God truly restores those who put their trust in Him. You cannot serve God and He not restore you."

botlenyanadiphoka joked:

"Annie is thinking of coming back."

tshepi_morelife_official said:

"Never been happy for a stranger @kgolodaguru_exp God of restoration. Your work is definitely unmatched."

Kgolo details his marriage with Annie

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Annie Mthembu's ex-husband, Kgolo Mthembu, opened up about their marriage and how he suffered financially.

He was a guest on Mo and Phindi's podcast, where Kgolo opened up about his fall from grace as a businessman and the heartbreaking loss they suffered.

Source: Briefly News