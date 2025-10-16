Award season is upon us, as many of our fan-faves have been nominated for the upcoming National Film and TV Awards 2025

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared on social media who was on the nominees' list

Musa Mseleku was nominated for the Best Male TV Personality, and Nelisiwe was nominated for Best Actress in a TV series, among other ladies

Many celebs got nominated for the National Film and TV Awards. Image: nelisiwe_faith_sibiya/musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The awards season is upon us, and the entertainment industry is beaming with joy and pride as some of your favourite celebs bagged one more nomination at the National Film and TV Awards 2025.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly shared on social media that the popular Reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku was nominated for the Best Male TV personality at the awards this year, followed by the Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo, who has been nominated for Best Female TV Personality.

And also Wiseman Mncube and Thembinkosi Mthembu got nominated under the same category for the characters they portrayed on Shaka iLembe.

"Musa Mseleku has been nominated for Best Male TV Personality at the National Film and TV Awards 2025," he wrote.

See the post below:

Nelisiwe Sibiya nominated for Best Actress

Actress and singer Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya also shared her excitement as she got nominated for Best Actress in a TV series. She shared a lengthy post expressing her heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.

She wrote:

"Oh man!! I am definitely living in my ancestors' wildest dreams. What an honour to be nominated amongst amazing and powerful actresses I look up to. Thank you so much to @tshedzapictures, @mzansimagic, @dstvza, @ithonga_mzansi and everyone involved on #ithongamzansi for trusting and believing in me. This is my second nomination this year, playing the character of ZamaHlobo Ntanzi.





"Thank you so much @nationalfilmandtvawards for seeing me, and thank you to wonke umuntu who supports me. It’s been an amazing journey, and we learn every day. Thank you to umvelinqangi, amathonga and uShembe for izibusiso."

See the post below:

SA reacts to the stars who got nominated

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the stars who got recognised at the National Film and TV awards. Here's what they had to say below:

@MaakeMandisi said:

"He deserves it shame..He worked while recovering from a stroke yoh."

@I_am_AmmzY wrote:

"Well deserved, hope he wins futhi."

@TebogoN61063 commented:

"At least there's Londie London in that category for so we have many options."

@KaeTeeSA1 responded:

"Well deserved! That scene where he walks in drunk in MaB's house, is award winning on its own."

Shaka iLembe wins international award

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shaka iLembe bagged another international award. In 2025, the South African series Shaka iLembe won the Septimius Award at the ceremony held in Amsterdam.

Talented Mzansi actress Nomzamo Mbatha had previously bagged an award at the 2024 Septimius Awards for her role as Queen Nandi in the multi-award-winning historical drama series.

Source: Briefly News