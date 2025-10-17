South African popular model Zozibini Tunzi recently stunned at the Netflix Bad Influencer launch event

The former Miss Universe posted several pictures of herself on the red carpet

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how stunning she looked

Zozi Tunzi looked stunning at the Netflix 'Bad Influencer' launch. Image: Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU and Roy Rochlin

Sheesh, one thing about the former Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is that she never misses a spot to make her grand statement whenever she enters any room.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, the model and actress was spotted attending the Netflix Bad Influencer launch event at the Nelson Mandela Square, she is also going to star in the upcoming series that will premiere at the end of October.

Many cast members, influencers and other famous people attended the exclusive launch of the new Netflix series in Sandton.

Tunzi posted several pictures of herself at the launch on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"The baddest day🔥At the @netflixsa Bad Influencer TikTok live show with the cast. The gang was back together again, and we had a time! Thank you so much to everyone who came out in the heat to show support. You made it really special. The show is coming out on the 31st of October in over 190 countries, only on Netflix! Can’t wait for you to meet the baddest baddie Naomi ♥️

#NetflixBadInfluencer."

See the post below:

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also posted a picture of the star on his social media page and captioned it:



"Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana at the Bad Influencer Experience at Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Zozi looking amazing at a launch

Shortly after the pictures of the star at the Netflix launch event went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Media personality Zanele Potelwa said:

"Our perfect girl."

valentine_machethe commented:

"YOU WON THE BIGGEST ONE, faceeeeeeeee."

dimpleszan wrote:

"This look and the song choice - MAGNETIC."

thandwa16 responded:

"You are GORGEOUS wethu Haybo."

poba.xn replied:

"Zozi, please come to Thailand, another black queen is winning this year @olivia.yace."

megameno_e mentioned:

"Zozi, you're the reason I'm going to pay for my Netflix."

mamellomosiana commented:

"You are an inspiration to lot of people including me Sis Zozi."

official_abdulthiam stated:

"Dammnnnnnnn😍😍😍 so proud of you @zozitunzi."

Zozi Tunzi will star in the upcoming Netflix series. Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

