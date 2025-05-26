Despite winning the Style Icon Award at the 27th SA Style Awards, Connie Ferguson stole the spotlight with her fashion sense and youthful looks

Her ageless beauty and designer dress sparked a social media frenzy, drawing thousands of comments and reactions

Amid praise for her fitness, glow, and whispers of cosmetic surgery, many fans wondered: How old is Connie Ferguson?

Seasoned actress Connie Ferguson is trending against the backdrop of the 27th edition of the SA Style Awards.

Actress Connie Ferguson spotted with Shashi Naidoo at the 27th edition of the SA Style Awards.

The annual awards were held at Hyde Park, and many celebrities were in attendance, looking fresh and clean in designer clothes.

Connie Ferguson's glow leaves SA in awe

It was a night to remember for many celebrities, including Connie Ferguson, who won the Style Icon Award.

However, her sense of fashion and youthful looks stole the spotlight.

Thanks to Connie Ferguson’s huge social media following, she often trends whenever she posts or gets posted.

The Kings of Jo’Burg actress stunned many with her youthful looks, which she complemented with a stylish dress that has since received a nod from fashion enthusiasts.

Several photos and videos of the actress at the awards have gained thousands of comments and reactions since they were dropped online.

@bonganisikhosa7 commented on X:

"Connie is gorgeous."

@moreblessing21 noted:

"She is always on point."

@Troy_Molaiwa posted:

"Uh...great gowns, beautiful gowns."

@SuzanSithole2

"She knows how to dress well; her youthful looks are just something else. A true definition of ageing like fine wine."

Some quickly nodded to her stylist, while others asked about her skincare routine, implying her age in the mix.

How old is seasoned actress Connie Ferguson?

Seasoned actress Connie Ferguson's age revealed

Against the buzz, Briefly News has connected the dots about Connie Ferguson’s age, which she has kept under wraps for years, leaving many to guess.

The 54-year-old actress was born on 10 June 1970 and will turn 55 in a few weeks.

Connie Ferguson is fit as a fiddle and has youthful looks to show for it. This is not the first time she has made headlines with her youthful looks.

After all, she credits her strict diet and workout routines for her ageless looks.

Connie Ferguson was praised for her strict diet and workout routine.

She joins a host of celebrities, including Thembi Seete, who have made headlines with their youthful looks.

However, despite her picture-perfect appearance, the rumour mill has it that she has had a string of cosmetic surgeries in recent years.

Rumour has it that she had a rhinoplasty - a regular nose surgery that gives one’s nose a new look. However, she hasn't openly confirmed the reports.

Connie Ferguson turns heads in a show-stopping designer look

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that seasoned actress Connie Ferguson turns heads at Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi’s wedding.

Zozibini Tunzi tied the knot in March at the Belair Pavilion venue in the Cape Winelands.

The seasoned actress stole the show in an elegant dress from one of the country's celebrated top designers.

