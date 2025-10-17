The Real Housewives of Durban star Angel Ndlela gave a sultry pose in her yellow outfit and left nothing to the imagination

The reality TV star wore a Brazilian-themed outfit for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa photo shoot

Ndlela also threw shade, saying she did not get a Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL) and that her curves are all natural

'RHOD' star Angel Ndlela looked stunning for her photo shoot in Brazil.

Reality TV star Angel Ndlela wanted to remind people that her curves are all natural.

In her recent Instagram post, The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star posed in a skimpy Brazilian-themed yellow bodysuit.

The reality TV star, who recently turned 31 on 16 September, jetted off to Rio De Janeiro for an exclusive photoshoot.

"I did not go to Brazil to get a BBL. What I did, though, is shoot the best show to come out of Africa," she bragged.

What is Angel up to in Brazil?

Well, the businesswoman bagged a new gig on the upcoming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa. She and other African housewives took over Brazil, and they slayed.

From the Durban instalment, Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson will be repping the city, alongside The Real Housewives of Johannesburg stars Madam Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay.

On the Kenyan and Nigerian spinoffs are Kenya’s Dr Catherine Masitsa, also known as Dr C, and Zena Nyambu. Mariam Timmer from The Real Housewives of Lagos and Princess Jecoco from The Real Housewives of Abuja have been included in the reality TV show.

The show will premiere on Showmax on 28 November 2025 and on Mzansi Magic on 29 November 2025.

'RHOD' star Angel Ndlela looked stunning in her Brazilian-themed outfit.

Social media users gushed over Angel, and they gave her flowers for being one of their faves on the Real Housewives franchise.

mash_mayisela said:

"Ai your body. In mampintshas voice 'Ah your body is too nice;."

Jojo exclaimed:

"Yes, we did that!"

ayah_mthembu_ gushed:

"Excuse me, Mam such a hottie."

Zinhle Mqadi said:

"Bodied!!!! 🔥this colour on you ?!"

Umi Geeked said:

"You ate and left no crumbs, Queen. Please come back to Real Housewives Of Durban Season 6. Congratulations on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa. I pray to see you in the upcoming seasons of it as well, with Madam and Christall."

Msomi Mbalenhle gushed:

"Angel, ngcela nisphembele lomlilo naku Sishaaaa (Please blow away the fire, we are burning over here). Aybo. You definitely are my favourite girl."

Slee Ntuli mentioned:

"It’s the Body that is Bodying. Love this feminine beauty and the courage to come out of your shell."

