Real Housewives of Durban former cast member's husband, Kgolo “DaGuru” Mthembu, opened up about his fall from grace as a businessman

DaGuru Mthembu was well known as a Durban-based tycoon who got candid about the struggles he faced since his businesses shut down

Annie Mthembu's estranged husband also shed light on a heartbreaking loss he and his wife faced in their marriage

DaGuru Mthembu, best known as the husband of Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu, spoke about troubles in his personal in business life. Daguru was shrouded in rumours of financial struggle during their time on the reality show.

'Real House of Durban' star Annie Mthembu's estranged husband, Daguru Mthembu, discussed the hardest time of his marriage. Image: @kgolodaguru_exp

Source: Instagram

Kgolo “DaGuru” Mthembu appeared on Mo and Phindi's podcast, where he explained the reason he stopped appearing on Real Housewives of Durban. Daguru was married to Annie Mthembu, and he shared the biggest challenge they faced in their relationship.

What happened to Annie Mthembu and Dagru's marriage?

In a Love and Marriage Podcast episode, Daguru explained how his marriage and businesses fell apart. He said he pulled out of Real Housewives of Durban after seeing how much of his personal life became exposed. He said that exposure gave people the power to control his relationship with Annie, but that he does not blame the reality show.

Daguru said the couple's toughest moment was when they lost their baby on their wedding weekend. He detailed that Annie previously had three miscarriages, and before their traditional wedding, she told him that she couldn't feel the baby's heartbeat, but he brushed it off as excitement and jitters. Annie, unfortunately, later delivered a stillborn son, which he described as "devastating".

Kgolo Daguru Mthembu lost a child with Annie Mthembu on their wedding weekend. Image: @kgolodaguru_exp

Source: Twitter

What happened to Daguru's company?

Daguru admitted that COVID-19 also affected his mental health. The crisis made him think about whether it was the end of the world, which encouraged him to enjoy life for the last time, and he would drink daily for two years.

The businessman also said that his company was the only one looted during the KZN riots; the stress, as well as alcoholism, drove him to check into a rehab facility, which he said cost him R70,000 per month. In his reflection about his life, he admitted the errors of his ways, saying:

"I disappointed a lot of people. I still pray for the day they forgive me.”

Daguru sold his furniture

Briefly News reported that Daguru made an effort to financially recover. Fans supported the businessman when he turned to Facebook Marketplace to sell his belongings. Some peeps recognised furniture pieces that were in his home with Annie before their separation.

