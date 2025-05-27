Don Mlangeni Nawa's family topped social media trends on Tuesday, 27 May when a video of them fighting was shared

The video shared on Instagram shows the award-winning actor's family arguing while the police are present

South Africans took to Maphepha Ndaba's post to respond to Mlangeni Nawa's family's video

Actor Don Mlangeni's wife rubbishes reports. Images: DonMlangeniNawa

Source: Instagram

Late Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni Nawa's family made headlines on Tuesday, 27 May when it was reported that they are fighting for his house.

A video of the late actor's wife and the family with police officers was shared on social media this week, where they were apparently fighting over his estate.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared a video of the family with police officers and revealed in an Instagram post that the actor's wife and his family is fighting for his house.

"Bra Don has hardly rest in peace, however his wife and family are already fighting for his house, monies, and everything. Ke thibang thibang (block here and there) at Orlando East in Soweto. Neighbours even called the police because one of the family members fainted while fists were flying," read the post.

The family has however reacted to the video shared and rubbished rumours that they are fighting for the actor's estate.

The Nawa family revealed on the actor's Instagram Story that the story is fake news.

"This situation has nothing to do with Don Mlangeni Nawa nor his property," says the family.

The Nawas also clarified that the wife is fighting for rooms she built, and the video took place in January.

South Africans react to the video

LusandPhelisile replied:

"The house does not belong to Don Mlangeni Nawa. It's his wife's home. She built extra rooms outside and renovated the main house to accommodate her large family. Then one of her siblings saw a business opportunity for herself and rented them out without her knowledge and permission."

Thandie63 said:

"Even without a will, automatically everything favors the spouse when you are married. On what basis are the in-laws claiming his things? #HonestQuestion."

Thandekaworldwide replied:

"Oh, I think the wife had built rooms in the family home, now that he’s gone, obviously the siblings of Don want their parents' house back.Typical South African quarrels. Don’t do renovations khabo ndoda (at your man's house) yakho, bazoyifuna londlu (they want the house back) at the end."

Zama dlamini mzizi said:

"But automatically the house belongs to the wife! Yoh ama in -laws though."

Zihlekh replied:

"It’s always the family that fights the wife. Why didn’t you fight when he was alive. Sis man."

Don Mlangeni's family comments on rumours that they're fighting for his estate. Images: DonMlageniNawa

Source: Instagram

Actor Tshepo Maseko pays tribute to Isidingo dad, Don Mlangeni Nawa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that fan-favourite actor Tshepo Maseko paid tribute to award-winning actor Don Mlangeni Nawa.

Maseko played the role of Don Mlangeni Nawa's on-screen son in SABC3's cancelled soapie Isidingo.

South Africans took to social media this week to remember the thespian who is famously known for playing Zeb Matabane.

Source: Briefly News