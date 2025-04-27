“He Was in and out of Hospital”: Don Mlangeni Nawa’s Wife Reveals His Cause of Death
- Actor Don Mlangeni Nawa's wife, Regina Nawa paid tribute to her late husband at his funeral service
- The wife of The Estate actor shared his cause of death and added that her late husband was on medication and was in and out of hospital
- South Africans, Mlangeni Nawa's family, and industry colleagues also bid farewell to the award-winning thespian on Saturday, 26 April
Former The Estate actor Don Mlangeni Nawa's wife, Regina Nawa has shared the star's cause of death at his funeral service.
The family and industry friends of Mlangeni Nawa buried him on Saturday, 26 April at Germiston Civic Center in Erkhuleni.
Daily Sun reports that the actor's wife, Regina Nawa, confirmed that her late husband passed away from prostate cancer.
"He tried chemotherapy the first time around, but it didn't work. We tried the second time, but it became aggressive on his body," says Regina Nawa.
Don Mlangeni Nawa's funeral: Wife Regina Mlangeni and Sello Maake kaNcube deliver heartfelt eulogies
Mrs Nawa adds that her husband was in and out of the hospital. Doctors eventually released him from the hospital and said he should come home to die.
Mlangeni Nawa's family spokesperson, Carol Phasha, adds that God gave the family 3 months to be with the legendary actor.
Phasha adds that Regina called the family in December 2024 as the actor was hospitalised and not getting better.
Clementine Mosimane says actor started losing weight on the set of 'The Estate'
Actress Clemetine Mosimane revealed at the funeral service of Don Mlangeni Nawa that the actor had been sick since 2021 and 2022.
"I started noticing Abuti Don not being well on the set of The Estate in 2021 and 2022. I saw him losing weight and being sick," says the actress.
Mosimane adds that Mlangeni Nawa kept the discipline of being a thespian, despite his illness. He was the first or second person on set every morning.
South Africans remember the Legacy actor
@justnyoo replied:
"He has worked a lot. He is well reputable. Condolences to the family He represented them well. May the young ones in the family take from him."
@spha_nhleks wrote:
"One of my best characters of ubaba Don Mlangeni was his role as David on Ubambo Lwami. May your soul RIP mntomdala, your talent brought us so much joy in our youth. May your memory also be a blessing to your loved ones."
@WakaSgegede12 said:
"He is finally going to Hlala kwabafileyo, rest easy Thaima I'll always remember your epic role on Hlala kwabafileyo."
@Siga_Sixty said:
"RIP bra Don. You have entertained us since our childhood. It is sad to learn about your passing. I hope uSdumo no gogo Louisa will welcome you with open arms."
Asavela Mqokiyana bids farewell to Don Mlangeni Nawa
In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actress Asavela Mqokiyana also paid tribute to the former Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni Nawa at his memorial service.
The former Isibaya actress hinted in her speech that Mlangeni Nawa was there for her during her divorce in 2024.
South Africans, Mlangeni Nawa's family, and industry colleagues also bid farewell to the award-winning thespian on Thursday, 24 April.
