Actress Clementine Mosimane paid tribute to former Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni Nawa at his memorial service

The former The Estate actress revealed in her speech that Mlangeni Nawa soldiered on, even when he was ill on set

South Africans, Mlangeni Nawa's family, and industry colleagues also bid farewell to the award-winning thespian on Thursday, 24 April

Actress Clementine Mosimane says Don Mlangeni Nawa started losing weight on The Estate. Images: Don Mlangeni Nawa

Source: Instagram

Actress Clementine Mosimane revealed at Don Mlangeni Nawa's memorial service that the actor began losing weight in 2021.

Clementine played Don Mlangeni Nawa's wife on the SABC3 cancelled telenovela, The Estate bid farewell to the actor on Thursday, 24 April.

Clementine Mosimane pays tribute to Don Mlangeni Nawa. Images: Actor Spaces

Source: UGC

Clementine Mosimane: "I started seeing him not being well on The Estate"

Actress Clementine Mosimane who played Mlangeni Nawa's wife on The Estate says she started noticing the late actor losing weight on the SABC3 telenovela.

"I started noticing Abuti Don not being well on the set of The Estate in 2021 and 2022. I saw him losing weight and being sick," says the actress.

Mosimane adds that Mlangeni Nawa kept the discipline of being a thespian, despite his illness. He was the first or second person on set every morning.

The SABC confirms that Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa's funeral service will be held at the Germiston civic centre in Gauteng this morning,26 April. The award-winning actor died on Wednesday, 16 April at the age of 65.

[Watch Clementine from 2:07]

South Africans remember the actor

@Tech_carnly responded:

"How Njomane May his soul Rip legend Bra Zeb and condolences to the family."

@komenotorie replied:

"May his soul rest in internal peace.He's worked hard over the years, remembering him from his 1st films, Hlala Kwabafileyo and Ubambo Lwami."

@Mafa6232 wrote:

"I loved him on Rockville as DIlinga, super talened he was. RIP Bra Zeb Matabane, odumedise (please greet) Lettie Matabane koo."

@Siga_Sixty said:

"RIP bra Don. You have entertained us since our childhood. It is sad to learn about your passing. I hope uSdumo no gogo Louisa will welcome you with open arms."

@justnyoo replied:

"He has worked a lot. He is well reputable. Condolences to the family He represented them well. May the young ones in the family take from him."

@spha_nhleks wrote:

"One of my best characters of ubaba Don Mlangeni was his role as David on Ubambo Lwami. May your soul RIP mntomdala, your talent brought us so much joy in our youth. May your memory also be a blessing to your loved ones."

@WakaSgegede12 said:

"He is finally going to Hlala kwabafileyo, rest easy Thaima I'll always remember your epic role on Hlala kwabafileyo."

Asavela Mqokiyana bids farewell to Don Mlangeni Nawa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actress Asavela Mqokiyana also paid tribute to the former Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni Nawa at his memorial service.

The former Isibaya actress hinted in her speech that Mlangeni Nawa was there for her during her divorce in 2024.

South Africans, Mlangeni Nawa's family, and industry colleagues also bid farewell to the award-winning thespian on Thursday, 24 April.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News