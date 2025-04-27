Fan-favourite actress Koketso Semoko paid tribute to award-winning actor Don Mlangeni Nawa Maseko at his funeral service on Saturday, 26 April

Semoko played the role of Don Mlangeni Nawa's on-screen wife on SABC3's cancelled soapie Isidingo

South Africans took to social media this week to remember the thespian who is famously known for playing Zeb Matabane

Actress Koketso Semoko bids farewell to her 'Isidingo' husband, Don Mlangeni Nawa.

Actress Koketso Semoko, who played Don Mlangeni Nawa's on-screen wife and Tshepo Maseko's on-screen mother on Isidingo, bid farewell to her on-screen husband on Saturday, 26 April.

Semoko played the role of Agness Matabane, while Mlangeni Nawa portrayed the role of Zeb Matabane in the SABC3 soapie.

Social media user and Daily Sun reporter, @AndiswaNgenyane shared a video of Semoko's tribute on TikTok on Saturday, 26 April.

Ngenyane captioned the video: "Don Mlangeni Nawa's on-screen wife Koketso Semoko (Agnes Matabane) paying tribute during the funeral service held at the Germiston Civic Centre."

In the video, the actress reads a letter she wrote to her Isidingo co-star, who died at the age of 65 years.

"Dear Sugar. Words cannot begin to describe the heaviness of my heart. I thought you were winning. I am saddened that you lost and death won," says Semoko.

This comes after his real-life wife, Regina Nawa shared at his funeral service on Saturday that the actor passed away from prostate cancer.

"He tried chemotherapy the first time around, but it didn't work. We tried the second time, but it became aggressive on his body," says Regina Nawa.

South Africans bid farewell to the thespian

@spha_nhleks wrote:

"One of my best characters of ubaba Don Mlangeni was his role as David on Ubambo Lwami. May your soul RIP mntomdala, your talent brought us so much joy in our youth. May your memory also be a blessing to your loved ones."

@Andiswa12088445 replied:

"Zebedia waMam Agie hle. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@WakaSgegede12 said:

"He is finally going to Hlala kwabafileyo, rest easy Thaima I'll always remember your epic role on Hlala kwabafileyo."

Actor and director Kagiso Modupe, who starred alongside Mlangeni Nawa in Netflix's hit series, Losing Lerato also paid tribute to the legendary actor at his funeral on Saturday.

@justnyoo replied:

"He has worked a lot. He is well reputable. Condolences to the family He represented them well. May the young ones in the family take from him."

Award-winning actor Meshack Mavuso, who starred opposite Mlangeni Nawa in SABC3's Isidingo also said his goodbyes at the funeral service.

@PTaueatsoala replied to Mavuso's tribute:

"We remember your father-in-law in Isidingo: The Need."

Video: Actress Koketso Semoko bids farewell to her 'Isidingo' husband, Don Mlangeni Nawa.

Clementine Mosimane says the actor was sick on set

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that legendary actress Clementine Mosimane revealed that Don Mlangeni Nawa began losing weight on set.

Mosimane revealed at Mlangeni Nawa's memorial service that the actor began losing weight in 2021 on the set of SABC3's telenovela, The Estate.

The legendary actress played the character of Mlangeni Nawa's wife on the SABC3 cancelled telenovela bid farewell to the actor at his memorial service on Thursday, 24 April.

