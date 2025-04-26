Don Mlangeni Nawa recently passed away, and he was laid to rest in the east of Gauteng

The South African actor's loved ones, including family and fellow actors, gathered to mourn him for the last time

Don Mlangeni Nawa was fondly remembered by his wife, as well as Sello Maake kaNcube and other actors

Veteran actor Don Mlangeni Nawa's funeral took place at Germiston Civic Centre. The award-winning entertainer passed away on 16 April 2025.

Don Mlangeni Nawa's funeral took place in Gauteng, and Sello Maake kaNcube gave him a heartfelt send-off. Image: @donmlangeninawa / Instagram / Oupa Bopape / Getty Images

Briefly News reported that Don Mlangeni lost his life after suffering from an illness. Don Mlangeni's wife and Sello Maake kaNcube were some of the funeral attendees who spoke fondly of the late star.

Don Mlangeni Nawa mourned at funeral

Videos on social media shared by @MDNnews show Don's wife, Regina Mlangeni, taking to the podium at her husband's funeral. She thanked several people for the contributions they made to Don Mlangeni and declared that she has found closure. Actor Kagiso Modupe also led a mournful song in honour of Don at the funeral. Watch the videos of Kagiso Modupe and Regina Mlangeni at Don's funeral below:

Actor Sello Maake kaNcube also delivered a spirited eulogy dedicated to Don. He recited a touching poem after thanking Regina for always being there for her husband. Watch Sello's eulogy for Don below:

Don Mlangeni's TV wife details illness

The late Don was battling a long illness but continued with his job throughout. Clementine Mosimane discussed her experience after working with Don on The Estate.

The actress who played Don's wife on The Estate revealed that her co-star progressively got worse due to his illness despite being on set. She reflected on the late actor at his memorial service on 24 April 2025. Clementine said:

"I started noticing Abuti Don not being well on the set of The Estate in 2021 and 2022. I saw him losing weight and being sick."

Don Mlangeni Nawa worked while sick before passing away in April 2025. Image: @donmlangeninawa / Instagram

SA bids farewell to Don Mlangeni

Online users were moved by the speeches in honour of Don. Many praised Sello for this recitation of the poem for Don. Read peeps' comments about the eulogies below:

@Kamohelo_Moloii encouraged Regina Mlangeni:

"Bua mama bua 🔈"

@thobekiletoh said:

"When he (Sello) started reading the poem, he immediately changed to Archie."

@Kamohelo_Moloii gushed:

"Beautiful eulogy 🙏🏾 "

