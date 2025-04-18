Award-winning actor Sdumo Mtshali composed a loving letter to the late Don Mlangeni on Friday

The former Isibaya star shared a video of them on set as they shared the spotlight on SABC 3's The Estate

Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa passed away this week on Wednesday, 16 April 2025, and the news of his passing was announced by his family

Sdumo Mtshali remembered the late Don Mlangeni in a touching Instagram post. Image: Sdumo.mtshali, @Donmlangeninawa

The entertainment industry lost one of its most prolific actors who has left a legacy. Don Mlangeni's passing was announced on Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

Sdumo Mtshali reacts to Don Mlangeni's death

South African actor Sdumo Mtshali joined the legions of entertainers in Mzansi who shared some touching words in honour of Don Mlangeni. The star got to share the spotlight with the late actor on the SABC 3 series The Estate.

Sdumo Mtshali honoured the late Don Mlangeni. Image: Donmlangeninawa

Taking to Instagram, Mtshali gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their time shooting the series. He also shared a touching message dedicated to the late Don Mlangeni, hailing him as a father figure in his life.

"God has given me many blessings in my life. From watching you on screen with my family, being transported by your many characters and being inspired by your storytelling gift, I was truly honoured to have worked with you, and the many chats and laughs off screen. Thank you for always being encouraging, Baba. I’m so grateful to God. And may keep you close now. Thank you, bra Don @donmlangeninawa," he wrote.

Sdumo further wrote a short prayer to God, thanking him for ensuring that they have a strong relationship.

"Lord, thank You for all that You have done for me. You came to pay the price and to remove the burden of sin from my life. As a result, I can know what it means to have a personal relationship with you. In Jesus Christ almighty name, Amen."

Nawa family announces Don's passing

In a touching letter, the Nawa family announced Don's death on Instagram. The former Sgudi Snaysi actor passed away on Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

"It is with deep heartbreak that we share the passing of our beloved father, Don Mlangeni Nawa, on 16 April 2025.

"He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother and friend. To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the stories he told, and the love he gave so freely," read the statement.

A trip down memory lane with Zeb and Agnes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa portrayed the role of Zebedee Matabane on Isidingo: The Need, a telenovela which was always praised for being up-to-date with South Africa's current affairs.

An old photo of Zebedee, played by Don Mlangeni and Agnes Matabane, played by Keketso Semoko, with their two children, pulled heartstrings. The throwback picture came in light of the death of Don Mlangeni.

