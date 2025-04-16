Mzansi was shaken by the passing of veteran actor Don Mlangeni on Wednesday, 16 April 2025

The Nawa family released a statement confirming his passing on his official Instagram account

Briefly News compiled a list of five interesting facts about Don Mlangeni, and some of the messages people are sharing on social media

South African actor Don Mlangeni Nawa has passed away. Known for his immense contribution to the South African arts industry, Don Mlangeni was a talented man. His extensive catalogue of work proves that.

5 interesting facts about the late Don Mlangeni

Mlangeni's birthplace

On 7 June 1959, in a township called Soweto, what would become one of Mzansi's most prominent actors was born.

Actor Don Mlangeni Eric Nawa made his acting debut in 1989, at the age on 30.

His most memorable role

Many people know Don Mlangeni Nawa for his character on Isidingo: The Need as Zeb Matabane. However, for many people, his role as Zakhe Mhlongo on Hlala Kwabafileyo was what secured his name among the greats.

However, he made his acting debut on the hot show Ubambo Lwami, portraying the role of David.

He also starred on SABC 1's Uzalo, The Estate, The Throne, Savage Beauty and Shaka iLembe, just to name a few.

Don Mlangeni's wife and family

The actor lived a private life away from the prying eyes of social media. However, in 2013, his children Olubanzi and Alwande joined him for a photoshoot for Drum Magazine.

He was married with five children who lived with him in the Western Cape.

Don Mlangeni's net worth

Briefly News previously stated that the iconic actor's net worth in November 2022, Don Mlangeni's net worth was $150,000.

Don Mlangeni's death news

Wednesday morning was a painful reminder that legends die and their flowers are sometimes given after their passing. The Nawa family announced his passing in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

Family confirms Don Mlangeni's death

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, the family confirmed his passing. They praised the thespian as someone who gave love and received it in return.

"It is with deep heartbreak that we share the passing of our beloved father, Don Mlangeni Nawa, on 16 April 2025."

"He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother and friend. To the world he was a gifted and respected actor, whose presence lit up ever stage and screen he graced. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the stories he told and the love he gave so freely," read the statement.

The Nawa family proceeded to ask for privacy to grieve the death which has rocked their family. They also promised to share further details about his burial arrangements.

Tributes for Don Mlangeni continue to pour in

South Africans reacted with sadness regarding the news of Don's passing. This is what many people had to say.

@ZuluBongaSA said:

"What a legend, the Hlala Kwabafileyo role as Zakhe Mhlongo was epic and out of this world, that was his best TV role ever, he was a brilliant actor overall. When he left Isidingo, that was the end of the show. Everybody knows that the Matabane family, was the soul of Isidingo #RIPDonMlangeni"

@BlekStarr reminsiced:

"Yoh!!! That Hlala Kwabafileyo character stuck with me throughout my childhood!!! He played all his roles with so much intention and was always believable. MHSRIP."

@Sakhile_ZN shared:

"I was just thinking about him this week and wondering why he is not complaining about money. Sad news indeed. I have been watching him since Sdumo and Hlala Kwabafileyo. Very talented MHRIP."

@BlosePblose shared some wisdom:

"Indeed, as we all are reading and sending our condolences, it is a journey that awaits us all. The question is, how would we want to be remembered after our departure? Most shocking is, I would have worked hard enough to leave a good inheritance for those who will be left behind?"

@BuhleTheFirst said:

"I loved his work. 'Hlala Kwabafileyo' was special. RIP Don Mlangeni Nawa, may your loved ones be comforted."

@jr_nku69406 shared:

"Rest easy, Laqasha. Indeed, you've played your part and did a lot for the acting industry."

