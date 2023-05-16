The Estate, SABC 3's popular television series, will go on a production hiatus at the end of its third season

The decision is part of SABC 3's strategy to adapt to the challenges of the analogue switch and load shedding

Clive Morris Productions expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to produce a groundbreaking and authentic series

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

‘The Estate’ will go on a production break due to load-shedding struggles. Images: theestate_on3

Source: Instagram

The Estate is set to take a hiatus at the end of its third season. The show, which premiered on SABC 3 in 2023, has captivated audiences with its intriguing storyline centred around land, politics, and a governance crisis.

According to TimesLIVE fans will be able to enjoy the series until the end of July as production continues until June.

The Estate is set to take production hiatus to adapt to changing broadcasting landscape

However, following that, the show will be put on hold as SABC 3 evaluates its strategy considering the analogue switch and load shedding challenges. The channel aims to adapt to the changing broadcasting landscape and ensure an uninterrupted viewing experience for its audience.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Clive Morris Productions thank the SABC and the show's viewers

Khayelihle Gumede, CEO of Clive Morris Productions, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to create such a compelling series in collaboration with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Gumede praised SABC for its bravery and courage in supporting the production of The Estate and allowing them to tell authentic, hard-hitting, and groundbreaking stories that reflect the realities of South Africa today.

The broadcaster's official Instagram account updated fans on the proposed hiatus, saying:

" @theestate_on3 will take a hiatus at the end of its 3rd season, ending in JULY 2023."

@bongeka_gee said:

"@theestate_on3 Is this the production break or the end? I don't want to cry for anything "

@lindiwe8629 said:

"kanjalo nje"

@zamazuluzee_zulu said:

"Nooo"

@maquthululu said:

"I was still manifesting to be in this show "

_ayosithole said:

"I am so sad but thanks for such a great production."

Zolisa Xaluva: Mzansi shows love to former Generations star, "This is Diamond"

Briefly News reported on Mzansi showing love to Zolisa Xaluva in a related story.

Many Twitter users gave the former Gomora star Zolisa Xaluva his flowers after @RealMrumaDrive shared his picture with over a million followers on Twitter.

Zolisa is popularly known for his several memorable TV characters, including Jason on Generations, Melusi on Gomora, and The Queen as Diamond Mabuza.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News