South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently reacted to the French president getting slapped by his wife

Dhlomo posted the video, which showed the president being slapped by his wife, which went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the French president being slapped by his wife

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the French president being slapped by his wife. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Nothing will pass the radio personality, Sizwe Dhlomo, on social media. The Kaya 959 star recently weighed in on the recent drama between the French president and his wife, which quickly went viral online.

Earlier on, the popular star who renewed his unprovoked attacks on Vusi Thembekwayo after seeing that he charges R45,000 for a virtual mentorship, reacted to the French president being slapped by his wife just as they landed in Vietnam.

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction

Shortly after the star shared his reaction to the mishap, many netizens flooded the comment section with their responses to what Dhlomo had to say. See some of the comments below:

@Clemsito wrote:

"It makes sense, since it's been said that she was his teacher before!"

@Nhlakaniph80651 said:

"It's not a big thing because it's a woman."

@manna8601 responded:

"That must have been painful. She's a man."

@Ver6al replied:

"This guy married someone who is 25 years older than him."

Three times Sizwe Dhlomo bragged about his wealth

Meanwhile, Sizwe Dhlomo loves to show off his wealth on social media. The seasoned radio and television star has bragged about his mansion on social media several times.

Sizwe shocked fans when he first shared a glimpse of his backyard on social media in 2022. Fans agreed that he had made it in life and asked for more pictures. Dhlomo did not hesitate to show more snaps and revealed that his gate was about 450 meters away from the main house.

The star also flexed his Johannesburg property to shut down rumours about being broke. In addition to that, Sizwe recently caught strays on social media when he commented about cars not detecting potholes in a post.

What you need to know about Sizwe Dhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo is one of the famous voices in the media industry. The latter is living his dream after choosing to chase what he believed was his calling and passion. He took a risk that would have otherwise changed him for the worse. At his age, he has made some of the greatest achievements and stands among the highest-paid celebrities in the country.

Sizwe is an alumnus of Kingsway High School, which is situated in Amanzimtoti. He completed his studies in 2000, after which he enrolled at the Durban Institute of Technology to pursue Computer programming. He, however, took a completely different field that he studied; one thing that he does not regret.

Sizwe Dhlomo celebrates Vusi Thembekwayo's fraud allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo celebrated after Vusi Thembekwayo was implicated in fraud worth R13.7 million. In April, Sizwe expressed that he felt vindicated, reminding netizens he had previously called out Vusi for fraud.

Sizwe Dhlomo taunted Vusi Thembekwayo, saying he would help him with lawyers if he wrote a motivational letter to the Dhlomo Foundation.

