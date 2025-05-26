Video of Shebeshxt Asking Fan for Alcohol Has Fans in Stitches: “He Is Generally a Nice Guy”
- South African Lemkompo artist Shebeshxt recently had fans in stitches with a viral video of himself
- An online user posted a video of the Ambulance hitmaker asking a fan for alcohol at an unknown event
- Many netizens shared their reactions to a clip of Shebe engaging with a fan without any violence involved
Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt once again made headlines on social media after a clip of him allegedly attempting to stab a fan with a knife at a nightclub.
Recently, an online user @bapela945 posted a video of the Limpopo hitmaker asking one of his fans for a bottle of alcohol at an unknown event, which left many netizens cracking up with laughter on social media.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Shebeshxt's recent video
Shortly after the video was shared and went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to him asking for alcohol from a fan.
Here are some of the comments below:
@BigPoppa______ said:
"And it’s funny the body guards are there to protect the fans from HIM."
@SthembiD wrote:
"Lol the security must protect the fans from Shebe not the other way round."
@Bandile_M_A responded:
"Imagine paying for a VIP ticket to watch this guy, then boom, your Ice Tropez is gone."
@letsoalo_shimi replied:
"This chap ke mo ratela gore he doenst care about being a celebrity yena he remains the shebe that he was even before the fame."
TshepoCM1 stated:
"We’ve never seen a single video of him starting fights or being rude to fans. It’s only when they start something with him that he reacts violently. He is generally a nice guy."
@K_laniM mentioned:
"Once he's tipsy, he will moer them. He was already asking them if they're refusing yini, imagine if they said NO, impama yakhona."
Shebeshxt allegedly cheats on baby mama with younger side chick
Shebeshxt has hogged headlines for slapping his fans, but the controversial rapper was recently at the forefront of a cheating scandal.
The Dilo Tse Massive rapper was caught up in another scandal after reportedly cheating on Kholofelo Chuene, his long-term girlfriend, and the mother of his late daughter.
Shebe has been allegedly hooking up with a young lady by the name Madesh behind Kholofelo's back. Madesh is said to still be in high school and carrying Shebe's unborn child.
Like Gogo Maweni, who was said to have busted her husband and his side chick, Kholo allegedly confronted Madesh in a now-leaked phone call, telling her to leave her man and further ridiculing her for merely being a side piece.
Fans compare Shebeshxt and Scotts Maphuma
In more entertainment news, the incident involving Shebeshxt had social media users pitting him against another troubled musician.
Briefly News reported that fans debated who, between Shebeshxt and Scotts Maphuma, has a worse attitude. Scotts Maphuma fell out with Mzansi after his arrogant remarks during his appearance on the L-Tido Podcast. Shebeshxt hogged headlines over the stabbing incident.
Netizens discussed who between the two has the worst attitude, with fans of the musicians making their submissions.
