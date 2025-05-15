Shebeshxt has been caught up in another scandal after reportedly cheating on his long-term girlfriend

The Limpopo musician was apparently exposed after allegedly getting his side chick pregnant, forcing his girlfriend to intervene

Mzansi's jaws dropped as many thought the troubled rapper was anything but a womaniser

Shebeshxt allegedly impregnated his side chick. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Rumour has it that Shebeshxt is in a hot mess after his girlfriend allegedly found out about his pregnant side chick!

Who is Shebeshxt cheating with?

Another day, another scandal for Shebeshxt, only this time, no fans were slapped in the process.

The controversial rapper is at the forefront of a cheating scandal after rumours went out that he betrayed his high school sweetheart and baby mama, Kholofelo Chuene, with a much younger girl.

Shebeshxt's girlfriend allegedly confronted the rapper's side chick. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

According to several social media posts, Shebe has been hooking up with a young lady by the name Madesh behind Kholofelo's back. Madesh is said to still be in high school and carrying Shebe's unborn child!

Like Gogo Maweni, who was said to have busted her husband and his side chick, Kholo allegedly confronted Madesh in a now-leaked phone call, telling her to leave her man and further ridiculing her for merely being a side piece:

Meanwhile, Kholo later addressed the viral phone call and denied ever confronting anyone because she knows her worth:

"I would never stoop that low. I know myself, I know my worth."

Mzansi is disappointed by Shebeshxt's alleged scandal

Fans couldn't believe that their fave would betray his long-term love, especially after losing their child not so long ago:

MindfulShadow23 was in disbelief:

"I refuse to believe it, Pedi men don't cheat."

ShanksThfc said:

"Top 5 famous people in Limpopo right now. He was lying on the podcasts, and they finally got him. Bro thought he would stay loyal when he couldn't while he broke."

JustFoza wrote:

"I'm actually shocked, guys, because Pedi men don't cheat."

Thabo Motoane was shocked:

"But Shebe, though? Even after losing a child with this queen."

Garcia Mahlalela posted:

"This is painful because she just lost a kid, all of a sudden, there's a side chick, and she is pregnant. This is going to kill her inside, watch and see."

Fans refuse to believe the rumours that Shebeshxt cheated. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, some netizens said they weren't surprised:

UYounggab trolled:

"That guy looks like he cheats for a living. I'm not shocked at all."

MissTsiboo posted:

"There can’t be a single soul out here who thought that man doesn’t cheat."

Source: Briefly News