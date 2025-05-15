Shebeshxt Allegedly Exposed for Cheating and Impregnating Side Chick, Girlfriend Intervenes
- Shebeshxt has been caught up in another scandal after reportedly cheating on his long-term girlfriend
- The Limpopo musician was apparently exposed after allegedly getting his side chick pregnant, forcing his girlfriend to intervene
- Mzansi's jaws dropped as many thought the troubled rapper was anything but a womaniser
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Rumour has it that Shebeshxt is in a hot mess after his girlfriend allegedly found out about his pregnant side chick!
Who is Shebeshxt cheating with?
Another day, another scandal for Shebeshxt, only this time, no fans were slapped in the process.
The controversial rapper is at the forefront of a cheating scandal after rumours went out that he betrayed his high school sweetheart and baby mama, Kholofelo Chuene, with a much younger girl.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
According to several social media posts, Shebe has been hooking up with a young lady by the name Madesh behind Kholofelo's back. Madesh is said to still be in high school and carrying Shebe's unborn child!
Like Gogo Maweni, who was said to have busted her husband and his side chick, Kholo allegedly confronted Madesh in a now-leaked phone call, telling her to leave her man and further ridiculing her for merely being a side piece:
Meanwhile, Kholo later addressed the viral phone call and denied ever confronting anyone because she knows her worth:
"I would never stoop that low. I know myself, I know my worth."
Mzansi is disappointed by Shebeshxt's alleged scandal
Fans couldn't believe that their fave would betray his long-term love, especially after losing their child not so long ago:
MindfulShadow23 was in disbelief:
"I refuse to believe it, Pedi men don't cheat."
ShanksThfc said:
"Top 5 famous people in Limpopo right now. He was lying on the podcasts, and they finally got him. Bro thought he would stay loyal when he couldn't while he broke."
JustFoza wrote:
"I'm actually shocked, guys, because Pedi men don't cheat."
Thabo Motoane was shocked:
"But Shebe, though? Even after losing a child with this queen."
Garcia Mahlalela posted:
"This is painful because she just lost a kid, all of a sudden, there's a side chick, and she is pregnant. This is going to kill her inside, watch and see."
Meanwhile, some netizens said they weren't surprised:
UYounggab trolled:
"That guy looks like he cheats for a living. I'm not shocked at all."
MissTsiboo posted:
"There can’t be a single soul out here who thought that man doesn’t cheat."
Denise Zimba details ex-husband's cheating scandal
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Denise Zimba explaining how her ex-husband and best friend betrayed her in the worst way.
The actress and TV personality revealed that her hubby hooked up with a woman she had been friends with for decades, which is seemingly what led to the end of their marriage.
The estranged couple would later go head-to-head in a custody battle for their two daughters.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za