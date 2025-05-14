Tyla has been serving unforgettable looks lately, and one can't help but take a second look at the stunning singer

The Water hitmare is ringing in a new era after posting pictures of her sultry look on a boat in Jamaica

It looks like she's everybody's dream girl, and her fans couldn't get enough of how mesmerising she is

Tyla flaunted her stunning, petite figure on a boat. Image: Tyllaaaaaaa

Tyla is living her best life and is in the best era of her life, so it was only right that she celebrate her achievements Hollywood style - on a boat!

Tyla serves body in new post

Tyla is on top of the world and is hot property since her career skyrocketed. The Grammy Award-winning singer is on everybody's lips now more than ever, especially after all the looks she's serving lately.

Coming from her appearance at the Met Gala, where she rocked a look that's been on everybody's minds and stole the show, Tyla embraced her short hair and brought an unforgettable vibe to the red carpet, courtesy of the legendary Law Roach.

Keeping to her short look, the singer shared new photos and looked like a dream while enjoying herself on a boat in Jamaica.

She paired a white cover-up with a sparkly gold bikini top, along with dainty jewellery and a hat that read, "Jamaica." Our fave even made time for a little photoshoot - it's giving island girl!

She captioned the post by referencing her new single, Bliss:

"#BlissEra"

Fans rave over Tyla's exquisite look

With nearly 400 comments, Tyla's post was enough to crash social media and bring everybody to their knees.

It's a good thing the never-ending comparisons have eased up, and people can now admire the pretty girl from Joburg and her amazing music:

mxanzii said:

"Beautiful people make living look so effortless, man, it's unfair!"

ts_poetic trolled the haters:

"Now I see why she’s got haters for no reason. If you hated your life and consistently saw someone this stunning, you’d be mad."

luke_payne666 was mesmerised:

"I would say she's probably the most beautiful lady in the world right now."

reine_dev said:

"This is exactly how I envision myself when I say, 'I should be chilling on a yacht somewhere far away.'"

_dchairman wrote:

"My father has some landed properties, but he doesn’t need them anymore. I would sell them just to take care of you, baby."

yokoshimastar showed love to Tyla:

"Congrats on making your dreams come true and enjoying living them!"

South Africans throw shade at Tyla's music

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a South African social media user criticising Tyla's music.

The netizen claimed that nobody would ever make them like the singer's music, and many people joined the conversation, admitting to not being a fan of the famous Pop star:

MadeforTyresse said:

"A majority of South Africans don't really listen to Tyla, hence I say Tyla is not big in South Africa."

