Tyla is sparking controversy on social media, as many South Africans admit they don't enjoy her music despite her global success

Fans have expressed mixed opinions, with some acknowledging her impressive vocals but feeling her songs are too westernised for local tastes

The debate was ignited by an X user who confessed to never liking Tyla's music, leading to varied reactions from younger fans and older critics alike

Internationally acclaimed South African singer Tyla recently became a hot topic of discussion on social media as people spoke about her music. Surprisingly, many confessed that they never liked her music, despite her international stardom.

SA gets honest about Tyla's music

Tyla has taken the world by storm with her incredible vocals and unmatched energy on stage. The star has flown the South African flag high internationally by winning several top awards, from the Grammy to the BET, and collaborating with international stars like Gunna, Sean Paul, and Travis Scott. Some social media users have stated that they do not enjoy Tyla's music, even though her success in the industry has inspired many.

The conversation was sparked by an X (Twitter) user with the handle @Buhlenomuhle, who shared a post mentioning that she has never liked the Truth or Dare hitmaker's music. The post read:

"They can never make me listen to your music.😭😭😭😩🙆🏾‍♂️"

Fans react to post about Tyla's music

Surprisingly, South Africans on social media revealed that they do not resonate with Tyla's music. Many admitted that her vocals are on fire, but don't vibe with her songs.

Some mentioned that the Johannesburg-born singer's music is too westernised for South Africans. However, some fans noted that Tyla's music resonates with the younger generations, so it was not a surprise that the older people were dissing her songs.

@Melo_Malebo said:

"Fair, but you’d be dishonest if you said she’s a bad singer. Tyla doesn’t have a bad song."

@MadeforTyresse commented:

"The majority of South Africans don't really listen to Tyla 😭 hence I say Tyla is not big in South Africa, come for me if you like."

@m_kobene wrote:

"I don't resonate with her voice and her music... Definitely not a fan."

@Sbuj13 added:

"It's meant for early teens, like 11 to 17 years old."

@Ronewa45875 commented:

"Me too Yaz...... I don't know why, it's like she doesn't even exist, or she never does to me."

@QinisoD73787475 wrote:

Lol", I'm sure you're turning 40 in less than 10 years."

